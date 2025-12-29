Elon Musk's X to Fund Defense of GOP Official Targeted in Trans Bathroom Case

Elon Musk’s X will be funding the legal defense of a GOP official who is potentially facing criminal charges from a far-left prosecutor, the social media company announced on Monday.

X is proud to support the legal case of Michelle Evans. Ms. Evans faces potential criminal charges for reposting a picture of a male transgender activist using the sink to wash his hands in the women’s restroom in the Texas State Capitol in May 2023. Ms. Evans did not even take… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) December 29, 2025

Michelle Evans, the chair of Texas’ Williamson County Republican Party, shared a photo of a transgender male inside of the women’s restroom in the Texas State Capitol in 2023. Democrat Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza then launched a criminal investigation into Evans after she posted a photo of the incident online.

“X is proud to support the legal case of Michelle Evans,” the company said in a statement on their platform. “Ms. Evans faces potential criminal charges for reposting a picture of a male transgender activist using the sink to wash his hands in the women’s restroom in the Texas State Capitol in May 2023.”

“Ms. Evans did not even take the photo,” the company continued. “She merely posted it on X as part of political commentary on transgender issues. Yet, shortly after, the Travis County District Attorney launched a criminal investigation into her post.”

In December, a federal judge allowed the investigation to move forward despite Evans’ objections that this was a matter of free speech. The social media company says that the appellate judge issued an “misguided and dangerous opinion.” In supporting Evans’ defense, the company seeks to reverse the decision.

“We look forward to the full Fifth Circuit correcting this wrong and preserving free speech, which is the foundation of American democracy,” the company said.

Numerous Texan political officials and influencers have applauded the company’s decision.

