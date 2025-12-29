What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the...
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead...
The Three Top Things Revealed During Trump's Meeting With Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
VIP
Here's What Bernie Sanders Thinks Should Happen With Artificial Intelligence
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After...
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just...
VIP
The Entitlement of Trans Activists
VIP
Will Minnesota Prosecute Nick Shirley for His Flagrant Act of Journalism?
VIP
When Even CBS Pushes Back on the Supreme Court ‘Corruption’ Narrative
DHS on the Ground in Minnesota Investigating Suspected Fraud Sites Following Viral Childca...
Washington Post Backs Trump's 'Righteous' Strikes in Nigeria
Judge Rules That Transcript, Audio Recordings From Tyler Robinson Hearing Can Be Released
Leaked Photo Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders
Tennessee AG Cracks Down on Illegal Online Gambling
Tipsheet

Elon Musk's X to Fund Defense of GOP Official Targeted in Trans Bathroom Case

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 29, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elon Musk’s X will be funding the legal defense of a GOP official who is potentially facing criminal charges from a far-left prosecutor, the social media company announced on Monday.

Advertisement

Michelle Evans, the chair of Texas’ Williamson County Republican Party, shared a photo of a transgender male inside of the women’s restroom in the Texas State Capitol in 2023. Democrat Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza then launched a criminal investigation into Evans after she posted a photo of the incident online.

“X is proud to support the legal case of Michelle Evans,” the company said in a statement on their platform. “Ms. Evans faces potential criminal charges for reposting a picture of a male transgender activist using the sink to wash his hands in the women’s restroom in the Texas State Capitol in May 2023.”

“Ms. Evans did not even take the photo,” the company continued. “She merely posted it on X as part of political commentary on transgender issues. Yet, shortly after, the Travis County District Attorney launched a criminal investigation into her post.”

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH GOP LAWSUIT TEXAS TRANSGENDER

In December, a federal judge allowed the investigation to move forward despite Evans’ objections that this was a matter of free speech. The social media company says that the appellate judge issued an “misguided and dangerous opinion.” In supporting Evans’ defense, the company seeks to reverse the decision.

“We look forward to the full Fifth Circuit correcting this wrong and preserving free speech, which is the foundation of American democracy,” the company said.

Numerous Texan political officials and influencers have applauded the company’s decision.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead to a Primary Challenge Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Vibe Shift? Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why a Wisconsin Bar Owner Just Lost His Job Amy Curtis
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement