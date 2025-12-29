What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the...
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead...
The Three Top Things Revealed During Trump's Meeting With Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
VIP
Here's What Bernie Sanders Thinks Should Happen With Artificial Intelligence
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After...
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just...
VIP
The Entitlement of Trans Activists
VIP
Will Minnesota Prosecute Nick Shirley for His Flagrant Act of Journalism?
VIP
When Even CBS Pushes Back on the Supreme Court ‘Corruption’ Narrative
DHS on the Ground in Minnesota Investigating Suspected Fraud Sites Following Viral Childca...
Washington Post Backs Trump's 'Righteous' Strikes in Nigeria
Judge Rules That Transcript, Audio Recordings From Tyler Robinson Hearing Can Be Released
Leaked Photo Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders
Elon Musk's X to Fund Defense of GOP Official Targeted in Trans Bathroom...
Tipsheet

Tennessee AG Cracks Down on Illegal Online Gambling

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 29, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has halted the operations of 38 illegal online casinos in the state, his office announced on Monday.

Advertisement

The casinos operated as “online sweepstakes” that allowed users to deposit real money in exchange for virtual currency. Users could then play numerous virtual casino games and exchange the virtual currency for cash or prizes.

“This dual-currency system serves as a façade to hide the fact that participants may engage in real-money gambling on these platforms,” the announcement said.

Skrmetti argues that the sites’ “promotional sweepstakes model” essentially operates as an illegal lottery. In doing so, the online casinos have violated the Tennessee constitution and state gambling and consumer protection laws. Skrmetti issues cease-and-desist letters to the 38 sites, all of whom will comply with the order.

“The only thing you can be sure about with an online sweepstakes casino is that it's going to take your money,” Skrmetti said. “They work hard to make these sweepstakes casinos look legitimate, but at the end of the day they are not. They avoid any oversight that could ensure honesty or fairness. Our Office was glad to chase these shady operations out of Tennessee and will keep working to protect Tennesseans from illegal gambling.”

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GAMBLING TENNESSEE

“Other sweepstakes casinos currently operating in Tennessee or contemplating entering the Tennessee marketplace should consider themselves on notice that illegal gambling will not be tolerated,” the statement concluded.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead to a Primary Challenge Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Vibe Shift? Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why a Wisconsin Bar Owner Just Lost His Job Amy Curtis
Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement