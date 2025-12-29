AG Bondi Announces Indictments in Minnesota Somali Fraud Fiasco
What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the...
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead...
The Three Top Things Revealed During Trump's Meeting With Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago
VIP
Here's What Bernie Sanders Thinks Should Happen With Artificial Intelligence
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After...
VIP
The Entitlement of Trans Activists
VIP
When Even CBS Pushes Back on the Supreme Court ‘Corruption’ Narrative
DHS on the Ground in Minnesota Investigating Suspected Fraud Sites Following Viral Childca...
Washington Post Backs Trump's 'Righteous' Strikes in Nigeria
Judge Rules That Transcript, Audio Recordings From Tyler Robinson Hearing Can Be Released
Leaked Photo Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders
Tennessee AG Cracks Down on Illegal Online Gambling
Elon Musk's X to Fund Defense of GOP Official Targeted in Trans Bathroom...
Tipsheet

Netanyahu: Trump Will Receive Israel's Top Award

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 29, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The state of Israel will award President Donald Trump the Israel Prize, the country’s highest cultural honor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday.

Advertisement

“President Trump has broken so many conventions…so we decided to break one too,” Netanyahu said. “That is to award the Israel Prize, which in our almost 80 years we’ve never awarded to a non-Israeli, and we’re going to award it this year to President Trump.”

“It is going to be awarded to President Donald J. Trump for his tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people,” Netanyahu continued. “I have to say that this reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum. They appreciate what you’ve done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization.”

Netanyahu then thanked Trump for his commitment to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Trump then fielded questions where he issued a stern warning to Hamas should they not comply with the peace accords laid out earlier this year.

“It'll be horrible for them — horrible,” Trump said. “It’ll be really, really bad for them. I don't want that to happen, but they made an agreement that they're going to disarm, and you couldn’t blame Israel.

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY ISRAEL

Trump then turned to Iran, saying that any effort to restore their nuclear program would be unacceptable.

“I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we'll have no choice but to very quickly eradicate that build up,” Trump said. “I’ve been reading that they’re building up weapons and other things. We know exactly where they’re going — what they’re doing. We don’t want to waste the fuel on a B-2.”

The announcement of the award came during a post-meeting press conference at Mar-a-Lago between Trump and Netanyahu, the fifth meeting between the two leaders this year.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
AG Bondi Announces Indictments in Minnesota Somali Fraud Fiasco Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Vibe Shift? Kurt Schlichter
It Was Already Gonna Happen, but What Fetterman Said About Trump Will Lead to a Primary Challenge Matt Vespa
Those Who Weaponized Government Against Trump Should Be Shaking in Their Boots After This Announcement Jeff Charles
The Heckler Awards, Part 3 – Celebrating the Bottom of Journalism in 2025 Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Do You Notice About All These Stories About Somali Fraud in the Press? Matt Vespa
Advertisement