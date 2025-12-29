Netanyahu: Trump Will Receive Israel's Top Award

The state of Israel will award President Donald Trump the Israel Prize, the country’s highest cultural honor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday.

“President Trump has broken so many conventions…so we decided to break one too,” Netanyahu said. “That is to award the Israel Prize, which in our almost 80 years we’ve never awarded to a non-Israeli, and we’re going to award it this year to President Trump.”

“It is going to be awarded to President Donald J. Trump for his tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people,” Netanyahu continued. “I have to say that this reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum. They appreciate what you’ve done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization.”

Netanyahu then thanked Trump for his commitment to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Trump then fielded questions where he issued a stern warning to Hamas should they not comply with the peace accords laid out earlier this year.

“It'll be horrible for them — horrible,” Trump said. “It’ll be really, really bad for them. I don't want that to happen, but they made an agreement that they're going to disarm, and you couldn’t blame Israel.

Trump then turned to Iran, saying that any effort to restore their nuclear program would be unacceptable.

“I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we'll have no choice but to very quickly eradicate that build up,” Trump said. “I’ve been reading that they’re building up weapons and other things. We know exactly where they’re going — what they’re doing. We don’t want to waste the fuel on a B-2.”

The announcement of the award came during a post-meeting press conference at Mar-a-Lago between Trump and Netanyahu, the fifth meeting between the two leaders this year.

