Leaked Photo Reportedly Shows USPS Will Continue Using Migrant CDL Holders

A leaked photo reportedly from an internal U.S. Postal Service (USPS) update reveals that the agency will continue to use “non-domiciled” drivers.

Well, any rumors of @USPS doing the right thing and banning illegal non-domiciled CDL drivers is out the window. Sent out an internal update that they WILL be allowed next year@SecDuffy please help! @AmberMcReynolds continues to allow leadership to make our roads more dangerous pic.twitter.com/4v58m43mJt — PostalWhistleBlower (@USPSWatchdog) December 29, 2025

The leaked image purports to show that USPS, which operates independently of the president, will accept or hire non-citizen commercial drivers as of 2026. The leak comes in the weeks following the Trump administration’s announcement of increased scrutiny and English proficiency requirements for CDL issuance to migrants.

Sen. Rick Scott released a statement last week urging the Trump administration to crack down on USPS CDL hiring practices.

“It is deeply concerning that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) reportedly uses the very same drivers that your agencies have worked to keep off our country’s roads to protect American lives,” Scott said. “These reports indicate the USPS has become dependent on a CDL workforce made up of illegal aliens, and, as a result, it is now rescinding its temporary ban on these same employees after only a few short days, despite guidance from the administration.”

The news comes as the number of fatalities involving migrant CDL holders, many of whom had expired or were issued illegally, continues to grow. Last week, a semi-truck driven by El Hadji Karamoko Quattara killed three people, including a 2-year-old child, after crashing into a minivan. Three more passengers were hospitalized, a local outlet reported.

BREAKING: 3 kiIIed (including 2 year old) by a migrant trucker in VA who doesn't speak any English



"El Hadji Karamoko Quattara" pic.twitter.com/ky24yQUQrq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 29, 2025

