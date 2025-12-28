This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry...
Jimmy Kimmel: Fake Progressive Hero Of The Year
VIP
Brigitte Bardot Was Right About Islam
Iconic French Actress and Activist Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91
2026: The Elevation Principle
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 300: Praise God for 300! It Began Because...
Five Indicted on Federal Gun Trafficking Charges in Chicago
VIP
Florida Man Wielding Salvation Army Donation Kettle Attacks Store Manager
Social Media Exposé Draws Global Attention While Minnesota Media Look Away
Three Honduran Nationals Sentenced in Multi-State Bank Fraud Conspiracy
Iranian President: 'We Are in a Full-Scale War' With the West
VIP
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Posts Picture of Cat After Billions of Fraud Exposed
Lebanon at a Crossroads: Time to Cut the Iranian Cord
How Do We Know When We’re Winning? Just Read the New York Times
Tipsheet

Alleged MS-13 Member Released by Activist Judge Becomes a TikToker

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 28, 2025 3:30 PM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an accused MS-13 member who was released by an Obama-appointed judge, is now posting TikTok videos.

Advertisement

Garcia was deported to El Salvador and held in the country’s CECOT prison in March. A court order demanded his return to the United States and he returned to the country in June. Garcia was then arrested on human smuggling charges in Tennessee for an incident in 2022. Another court order was issued that released Garcia from federal custody.

Since his release, Garcia has made two TikTok videos in which he lip syncs to music in Spanish, the Daily Caller reported. The videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

Trump administration officials have expressed their frustration with the situation as they remain under a gag order restricting their ability to speak publicly about Garcia’s human smuggling case.

“So we, at [Homeland Security], are under gag order by an activist judge and Kilmar Abrego Garcia is making TikToks,” said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on X. “American justice ceases to function when its arbiters silence law enforcement and give megaphones to those who oppose our legal system.”

Recommended

This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIEN KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA MS-13 TIKTOK

Last week, an Obama-appointed judge canceled Garcia’s trial and opened a hearing into whether the Trump administration “is being vindictive in pursuing a human smuggling case,” against him, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 28.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas Matt Vespa
How Do We Know When We’re Winning? Just Read the New York Times Tudor Dixon
What the Hell Happened to This Show? Matt Vespa
Brigitte Bardot Was Right About Islam Amy Curtis
Social Media Exposé Draws Global Attention While Minnesota Media Look Away Scott McClallen
Iconic French Actress and Activist Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91 Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas Matt Vespa
Advertisement