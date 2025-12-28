Alleged MS-13 Member Released by Activist Judge Becomes a TikToker

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an accused MS-13 member who was released by an Obama-appointed judge, is now posting TikTok videos.

Garcia was deported to El Salvador and held in the country’s CECOT prison in March. A court order demanded his return to the United States and he returned to the country in June. Garcia was then arrested on human smuggling charges in Tennessee for an incident in 2022. Another court order was issued that released Garcia from federal custody.

Since his release, Garcia has made two TikTok videos in which he lip syncs to music in Spanish, the Daily Caller reported. The videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

Trump administration officials have expressed their frustration with the situation as they remain under a gag order restricting their ability to speak publicly about Garcia’s human smuggling case.

“So we, at [Homeland Security], are under gag order by an activist judge and Kilmar Abrego Garcia is making TikToks,” said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on X. “American justice ceases to function when its arbiters silence law enforcement and give megaphones to those who oppose our legal system.”

Last week, an Obama-appointed judge canceled Garcia’s trial and opened a hearing into whether the Trump administration “is being vindictive in pursuing a human smuggling case,” against him, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 28.

