HEARTBREAKING: Islamic Arsonists Destroy Christmas Display at Catholic Church in the West Bank

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 23, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

A Latin Catholic Church in the West Bank was the victim of an arson attack early Monday morning.

The Nativity Grotto and Christmas tree were burnt down at Holy Redeemer Church, a Latin monastery under the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the parish revealed on Facebook.

The Palestinian Authority’s civil defense agency prevented the blaze from escaping the parish gates, the Times of Israel reported. No one was injured in the attack on the church, and no arrests have been made.

Parish priest Father Amer Jubran condemned the attack via Facebook, saying “this was a deliberate and fabricated act carried out by individuals outside the law, and that this reprehensible and condemnable act bears no relation to our authentic Palestinian and Christian culture, which is founded on love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.”

“Father Amer Jubran emphasizes that such isolated actions do not represent the values or morals of the people of Jenin and do not undermine the city’s deeply rooted national and human unity,” the parish’s statement continued.

“Father Amer Jubran expresses his hope that Jenin and its people will remain a living model of fraternity, love, and coexistence, and that peace and safety will prevail throughout the homeland, with the values of mutual respect becoming deeply rooted among all its people,” the statement concluded.

The Christmas tree has already been rebuilt and relit.

The parish statement lays the blame at the feet of Palestinian Muslims rather than Israeli settlers. Jenin’s demographics are heavily Muslim, with only 150 Christians out of the city's 50,000 residents, according to the Diocesan website.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

