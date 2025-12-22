Trump and Hegseth's Major Announcement Did Not Disappoint
Department of War Partners With Elon Musk's xAI

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 22, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Department of War announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s xAI on Monday afternoon.

“Today, the War Department officially entered into an agreement with xAI, paving the way for the deployment of its advanced capabilities on GenAI.mil. This move builds on the rapid deployment of cutting‑edge AI across the Department's 3 million military and civilian personnel,” the press release read.

The War Department will continue scaling an AI ecosystem built for speed, security, and decision superiority,” it continued. “This announcement marks another milestone in America's AI revolution, and the War Department is driving that momentum forward.”

No, the War Department’s own AI platform will utilize the Grok family of AI models, and will allow users to solicit real-time insights from X, a move the Pentagon says will provide staff with “decisive information advantage”

The military had previously announced the launch of an AI platform called GenAI to “aggressively field the world's best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before,” according to Fox News.

"The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI," said Sec. Pete Hegseth after the initiative was launched. "As technologies advance, so do our adversaries. But here at the War Department, we are not sitting idly by."

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

