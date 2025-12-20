ICE Gives 'Christmas Gift' to Americans

U.S. Immigration and Customs’ Enforcement (ICE) announced that they had a Christmas gift for Americans this year: the arrest of dangerous illegal aliens across the country.

“This holiday season, ICE is working around the clock to ensure silent nights and safer streets,” read Friday’s announcement.

President Trump delivered safety this Christmas by removing the WORST OF THE WORST criminals from our streets. pic.twitter.com/RIBDHwQLTl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 19, 2025

Those arrested had prior convictions for violent crimes ranging from burglary, bank robbing, and aggravated kidnapping.

“Violent criminal illegal aliens who break our laws have absolutely no business remaining in the United States.” said Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are thankful for our law enforcement who delivered the best Christmas gift for American families this holiday season: safer communities.”

The arrests included some notable additions to Homeland Security’s Worst of the Worst roster, a database containing over 15,000 criminal illegal aliens arrested by the Trump administration. Some featured were transnational theft ring member Jessupe Sandino Berraza-Rivera and Luis Enrique Castaneda-Reyes, a Colombian national with ten prior convictions ranging from bank robbery to drug and firearms violations.

In a similar announcement, Homeland Security revealed that more than 2.5 million illegal aliens have been deported or fled the United States since Trump came into office. “In less than a year, President Trump has delivered some of the most historic and consequential achievements in presidential history—and this Administration is just getting started,” Secretary Kristi Noem said.

While proud of their accomplishments so far, Noem is still looking to make an impact into the new year, “Though 2025 was historic, we won’t rest until the job is done.”

