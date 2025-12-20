Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
GOP Senator Won't Seek Reelection

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 20, 2025
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced on Friday that she would not be seeking reelection.

“Deciding not to run for re-election does represent a change of heart for me, but in the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me. I am a devout legislator, but I feel like a sprinter in a marathon. The energy required doesn’t match up,” Lummis said in a statement on X.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate, and throughout my time here, Wyoming has been my one-and-only priority,” she added.

Lummis, 71, will retire as a one-term Senator after winning a crowded primary in 2020. She is one of two allies of President Trump to indicate a withdrawal from politics on Friday, along with Elise Stefanik.

Senate Republicans expressed their thanks to Lummis for her time in office, with Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) saying, “[Senator Lummis’] love for Wyoming and this country is evident by all who know and work with her. I will miss her in Congress and wish her all the best.”

Lummis believes that there can still be more accomplished before the end of her term, “I am honored to have earned the support of President Trump and to have the opportunity to work side by side with him to fight for the people of Wyoming. I look forward to continuing this partnership and throwing all my energy into bringing important legislation to his desk in 2026 and into retaining commonsense Republican control of the U.S. Senate.”

The now-open Wyoming primary will take place on Aug. 16, 2026.

