FBI Charges Chinese National With Smuggling Deadly Bacteria Into US

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 19, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

A Chinese national was charged with smuggling Escherichia coli, or E. coli, into the United States, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X this Friday.

Youhuang Xiang, who reportedly entered the country on a J-1 visitor exchange visa, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and CBP. Xiang allegedly smuggled the bacteria into the country before making false statements to authorities.

“The FBI will not tolerate any attempt to exploit our nation’s institutions for illegal activity - as we have seen in this case and the three Chinese nationals charged in Michigan in November for allegedly smuggling biological materials into the U.S. on several occasions. The FBI and our partners are committed to defending the homeland and stopping any illegal smuggling into our country,” Director Patel wrote in his announcement.

Patel continued, stating, “If not properly controlled, E. coli and other biological materials could inflict devastating disease to U.S. crops and cause significant financial loss to the U.S. economy.”

In a similar case, Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu were arrested by the FBI in June. Jian, a researcher at the University of Michigan, smuggled Fusarium graminearum into the United States. The pathogen can cause diseases in food that are toxic to humans and animals, and is responsible for billions of dollars in damages annually. Jian pled guilty on November 12th.

CHINA FBI KASH PATEL NATIONAL SECURITY

As numerous cases involving foreign researchers have mounted, Director Patel issued a warning to American universities, “To all universities and their compliance departments: Please be vigilant of this trend. Ensure your researchers know that there is a correct and legal way to obtain a license to import/export approved biological materials, and it must be followed without exception. Our continued partnerships will help to better secure our nation and ensure all parties are held accountable.”

The news of the arrest comes just months after Trump announced his plan to double the number of Chinese students at U.S. universities.

