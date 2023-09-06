Biden’s Official Twitter Account Photoshops President to Look Younger

Democrat influencers were recently caught photoshopping pictures of President Biden to make him appear younger. Now, President Biden’s own Twitter account has adopted the same strategy.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden’s campaign account, @JoeBiden, tweeted two images of Donald Trump and Joe Biden side-by-side. The tweet displayed an unflattering picture of Donald Trump at a golf course, next to a bright, confident image of Biden departing Air Force One.

“The last guy didn’t build a damn thing. We are,” the caption read.

The last guy didn’t build a damn thing.



We are. pic.twitter.com/bQTS96YLuW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 6, 2023

The tweet, with its side-by-side images, presented a striking contrast between the candidates. Trump appeared sweaty and haggard while Biden appeared relatively youthful. There was just one problem: President Biden’s picture had been photoshopped.

The original version of Biden’s picture was posted on March 28, 2023, by the official White House Twitter account.

President Biden departs Air Force One in North Carolina on March 28, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nEQ7gIZJGf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 29, 2023

The edits become obvious once the two images are compared side-by-side.

Original image: Image shared Sept 6th:

When compared to the original, Biden’s altered appearance looks practically cartoonish.

Biden’s face appears thinner, and the wrinkles on his forehead, cheeks, and neck have been drastically reduced, smoothing his complexion. The edits appear to have the intended goal of making Biden seem younger and healthier than he really is.

The desperate strategy highlights Democrats’ widespread and increasing anxiety over Biden’s age, and how it is affecting his chances to win re-election.

Biden currently holds a razor-thin one-point lead over Trump in the Real Clear Politics polling average, down from an already slim two-point lead in January. Last week, an Associated Press poll showed 77% of Americans, including 69% of Democrats, believe the president is too old for a second term.

The poll also asked voters “What words come to mind when you think of Joe Biden and Donald Trump?”

Voters’ most common answers for Biden were “Old, outdated, aging, elderly.” As of right now, it seems unlikely that they will change their minds.



