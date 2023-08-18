America Is a Different Country Now
Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter's Tax Charges...but There's a Catch
Wait, Why Did Police Raid the HQ of a Local Kansas Newspaper?
How Bidenomics Paralyzed the Housing Market With Worst Mortgage Mess in 20 Years
What Happened to the Cop Who Placed a Handcuffed Woman in Her Vehicle...
Musician Oliver Anthony Asks His New Fans to Consider This After Mega Hit
Al Sharpton Accuses Trump of Something He Cooked Up in His Imagination
Here's What Happened When Kirby Was Confronted About How the US Could've...
Biden's Response to Question About Maui Trip Was Bad, But the Media's Reaction...
Vulnerable Democrat Senator Makes Some Rather Puzzling Comments About Joe Biden
Former Brazilian Military Police Officer Convicted of 11 Murders Arrested in New Hampshire
Here's Who Trump Is Reportedly Speaking to Instead of Participating in the RNC...
New Polling Paints Early Picture on Potential Biden-Trump Rematch
Witnesses of Buffalo Mass Shooting File Lawsuit Against Social Media Platforms and Gun...
Tipsheet

Trump Ally Coordinating With Democrat to Attack DeSantis

John Hasson
John Hasson  |  August 18, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

A recent Politico article meant to flatter Democrat influencer Ron Filipowski also revealed a crucial detail: The Biden ally is coordinating with key Trump alley Laura Loomer to attack Ron DeSantis’ campaign.

“Filipowski said he is in contact with far-right activist Laura Loomer and people affiliated with Donald Trump’s campaign,” the article reads. “It’s not to boost Trump (whom he has been agitating against since the 2020 campaign) but to upend their mutual enemy: DeSantis. 

Loomer, a controversial activist, has grown increasingly close to Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle. She recently claimed to have spent the “whole day” with Trump at a LIV Golf tournament on August 13. 

She previously sparked outrage when she accused Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey, of exaggerating (or even faking) her battle with breast cancer.

Recommended

Big Government Has Come for This Small-Town Amish Farmer. Here's How He's Fighting Back. Mia Cathell

Users noticed the key details in the Politico article after Filipowski promoted the piece on Twitter.

Influencer Noam Blum responded to Filipowski, saying “Yeah, keep up that coordination with Laura Loomer!”

Shockingly, both Loomer and Filipowski publicly admitted to the coordination. 

“Yes. “Coordination.” She [Loomer] sometimes sends me things she finds against Desantis that nobody else has and I use it against him. You got me,” wrote Filipowski.

Loomer added to Filipowski’s statement, posting: 

“.@RonFilipkowski and I have never met in person. We have only talked on the phone or online. He hates @RonDeSantis almost as much as I do. And so I always make sure I send him the investigations I do into @TeamDeSantis.”

The coordination is particularly ironic as Loomer and other Trump allies frequently 

The coordination appears to further confirm that Democrats view DeSantis, not Trump, as the greatest threat in the 2024 election. 

It is also consistent with a recent report from the Washington Examiner, which showed that DeSantis has been targeted with more negative expenditures ($20.2 million) than Trump and Biden combined ($17.3 million).

Tags: RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Big Government Has Come for This Small-Town Amish Farmer. Here's How He's Fighting Back. Mia Cathell
Federal Judge Dismisses Hunter's Tax Charges...but There's a Catch Spencer Brown
Are You Serious? We Have Another Damning Update About the Maui Wildfires Matt Vespa
Musician Oliver Anthony Asks His New Fans to Consider This After Mega Hit Julio Rosas
Here's Who Trump Is Reportedly Speaking to Instead of Participating in the RNC Debate Rebecca Downs
The Great China-American Abyss Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Big Government Has Come for This Small-Town Amish Farmer. Here's How He's Fighting Back. Mia Cathell