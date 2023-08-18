Trump Ally Coordinating With Democrat to Attack DeSantis

A recent Politico article meant to flatter Democrat influencer Ron Filipowski also revealed a crucial detail: The Biden ally is coordinating with key Trump alley Laura Loomer to attack Ron DeSantis’ campaign.

“Filipowski said he is in contact with far-right activist Laura Loomer and people affiliated with Donald Trump’s campaign,” the article reads. “It’s not to boost Trump (whom he has been agitating against since the 2020 campaign) but to upend their mutual enemy: DeSantis.

Loomer, a controversial activist, has grown increasingly close to Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle. She recently claimed to have spent the “whole day” with Trump at a LIV Golf tournament on August 13.

She previously sparked outrage when she accused Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey, of exaggerating (or even faking) her battle with breast cancer.

Users noticed the key details in the Politico article after Filipowski promoted the piece on Twitter.

Influencer Noam Blum responded to Filipowski, saying “Yeah, keep up that coordination with Laura Loomer!”

Shockingly, both Loomer and Filipowski publicly admitted to the coordination.

“Yes. “Coordination.” She [Loomer] sometimes sends me things she finds against Desantis that nobody else has and I use it against him. You got me,” wrote Filipowski.

Loomer added to Filipowski’s statement, posting:

“.@RonFilipkowski and I have never met in person. We have only talked on the phone or online. He hates @RonDeSantis almost as much as I do. And so I always make sure I send him the investigations I do into @TeamDeSantis.”

The coordination is particularly ironic as Loomer and other Trump allies frequently

The coordination appears to further confirm that Democrats view DeSantis, not Trump, as the greatest threat in the 2024 election.

It is also consistent with a recent report from the Washington Examiner, which showed that DeSantis has been targeted with more negative expenditures ($20.2 million) than Trump and Biden combined ($17.3 million).