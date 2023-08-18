There’s Something Very Interesting About Trump’s Trial Dates

Dates have been proposed for former President Donald Trump’s four criminal trials, and they appear to follow a suspicious pattern.

Each of Trump's trials will take place at a crucial point in the GOP primary, guaranteeing it will dominate news coverage of the primary from start to finish.

The trials will likely hamstring Trump’s efforts to campaign, and this could undermine his appeal if voters decide the former president is too bogged down to effectively run for a second term. Given the polling and fundraising boosts which Trump has enjoyed after each indictment, however, the trial dates could also push Trump to victory.

Trump’s Trial for His D.C. Case

Last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed that Trump’s first trial should begin on January 2nd. The date is less than two weeks before the Iowa Caucuses, which mark the beginning of the GOP primary, take place on January 15th.

If the court agrees to hear the case on January 2nd, Trump’s trial would presumably run all the way through the Iowa Caucuses.

Trump’s Georgia Trial:

Similarly, the proposed trial date for Trump’s Georgia case is March 4th, one day before “Super Tuesday.” On March 5th, 14 states will hold their GOP primaries. Like Trump’s January 2nd trial, the timing could either undermine Trump’s appeal to a broad GOP electorate, or it could cement his lead among primary voters.

The 14 states holding their primaries on Super Tuesday are: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

Trump’s New York Trial:

Trump’s third trial, in New York, is tentatively scheduled for March 25th, several days after six states (Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, Ohio, Louisiana) hold their state GOP primaries from March 19th to March 23rd.

Trump’s Florida Trial:

Trump’s fourth trial, in Florida, is tentatively scheduled for May 20th. This would place Trump’s last trial one day before Oregon and Kentucky hold the final GOP primaries of the 2024 cycle. This would guarantee that Trump’s legal challenges play a role in the primaries from start to finish.