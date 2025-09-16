Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

Trump Tells Hamas Not to Use Hostages As Human Shields

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | September 16, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon


Hamas, notorious for using its own people as human shields in conflicts, is now allegedly using Israeli hostages as human shields as well.

President Trump on Monday issued a stark warning to the terror group against this tactic, posting on social media that “I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel's ground offensive. I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they're getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don't let this happen or, ALL ‘BETS’ ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump’s post came a few hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a news conference, ahead of the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) ground offensive targeting Gaza City on Tuesday. Israel hopes this will be the end of Hamas’s reign in Gaza.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that “Gaza is burning” as the IDF confirmed their mission to destroy Hamas infrastructure in Gaza City, adding that Israel “will not relent and we will not turn back until the mission is complete.”

“The IDF strikes with an iron fist at the terror infrastructure, and IDF soldiers fight with courage to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” Katz said.

As well, Netanyahu and Rubio visited the Western Wall on Sunday, offering prayers for the safety of the hostages being held in Gaza, and a special prayer for Trump, whom Netanyahu’s office called  “a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.” They then placed notes between the Wall’s stones and toured the tunnel complex underneath.

