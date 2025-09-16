Maureen Comey Sues DOJ For Firing Her

Maureen Comey sued the Department of Justice on Monday challenging her firing in July from her job as a Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecutor, stating that it was likely because of the animosity between President Trump and her father, former FBI Director James Comey.

Maureen Comey had worked at the SDNY on the criminal cases against Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Comey stated in the suit that she was fired without cause, without notice and without an opportunity to challenge the firing.

“Defendants have not provided any explanation whatsoever for terminating Ms. Comey. In truth, there is no legitimate explanation. Rather, Defendants fired Ms. Comey solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both,” the lawsuit says.

“Assistant United States Attorneys like Ms. Comey must do their jobs without fearing or favoring any political party or perspective, guided solely by the law, the facts, and the pursuit of justice. Congress recognized this essential proposition and, pursuant to its Article I powers, enacted the CSRA (Civil Service Reform Act) to place guardrails on the removal of AUSAs and other federal employees and ensure continuity and impartiality in government service,” the suit continues. “The executive branch cannot use Article II to overrule Congress and remove career civil servants for perceived disloyalty.”

Comey's suit goes after backpay, legal fees and her reinstatement. The suit names Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Justice Department, the Office of the President and others as the defendants.

