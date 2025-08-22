Chip Roy Champions Texas’s Redistricting

Texas’s redrawing of its congressional maps is doing exactly what Democrats have done for years, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said Thursday.

“It was great to see the Legislature passed the maps. It's obviously something that was important to President [Donald] Trump and his administration. Watching all the wailing and gnashing of teeth by [California] Gov. [Gavin] Newsom and all of these leftists and these other states is pretty ironic given the radical nature of their states,” Roy told Newsmax.

Roy pointed out that Democrats abuse the Voting Rights Act to gain more seats, saying that they “use racial gerrymandering as an excuse to achieve their political aims and to advance their Marxist agenda.”

“And now they're upset because Texas is basically saying, ‘We're not going to unilaterally disarm and allow the United States to be misrepresented, because these radical progressives have totally gerrymandered their states.’ President Trump and now Republicans here in Texas were fighting fire with fire. And that's a good thing,” Roy continued.

In addition, Roy told Fox News that Republicans have “unilaterally disarmed” in the redistricting battle while Democrats have done all they could to gain as much power as possible and “monopolize” congressional districts.

“[Democrats] are just mad that we’re catching on and we’re actually now beating them at their own game. That’s what’s really going on. And [California Democrat Governor] Gavin Newsom wants to fundraise off of it,” Roy said.

Roy announced Thursday his intention to run to be Texas’s next attorney general, succeeding current AG Ken Paxton (R). He currently represents the state’s 21st Congressional District and is the policy chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

Roy made the announcement on X, posting a campaign video.

“Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities. I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree,” Roy wrote.

Instead of seeking another term as attorney general, Paxton decided to run for the U.S. Senate and challenge Sen. John Cornyn (R) in a primary.

Roy called it an honor to represent the 21st Congressional District, adding that he was particularly proud “of our work to deliver on President Trump's agenda and fight to drain the swamp.”

“I could do it forever and be fulfilled professionally. But representatives should not be permanent. And my experience watching Texans unite in response to the devastating Hill Country floods made clear that I want to come home. I want to take my experience in Congress, as a federal prosecutor, and as First Assistant Attorney General to fight for Texas from Texas. Texas is under assault – from open-border politicians, radical leftists and faceless foreign corporations that threaten our sovereignty, safety and our way of life. It's time to draw a line in the sand. As Attorney General, I will fight every single day for our God-given rights, for our families and for the future of Texas,” Roy said in a statement.

Other AG primary candidates include former Paxton aide and DOJ official Aaron Reitz, and state Sens. Joan Huffman and Mayes Middleton.

