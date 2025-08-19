Trump Gets Praise for Saving NATO
Bill Maher Highlights What Scares Dems to Death
This School District Labeled Teenage Boys As 'Sexual Harassers' for Not Embracing Gender...
Democrat Leader Just Told Us Who They Will Target If They Win Back...
Chicago Residents Not Happy With Obama Presidential Center
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced for Smuggling Guns and Military Tech to North Korea
Joy Reid Declares White People Never Invented Anything—History Says Otherwise
Pritzker: We Can't Afford Medicaid Cuts! But Also, Here's Funding for Illegal Immigrants.
Trump Praised for Revealing 'Touching' Reason He Is Motivated to End Wars
Former Dem Senator Launches Comeback Campaign
Comer Shares Big Update About the DOJ's Release of Epstein Files
Wherever Democrats Run the Show, Crime Is Rampant—What Does That Tell You?
One Big Beautiful Win for America’s Farmers and Taxpayers
Surprise: Here's What the D.C. Police Union Announced About Crime Trends Since Trump's...
Tipsheet

Missouri AG Becomes Co-Deputy FBI Director With Bongino

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | August 19, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/David A. Lieb

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will step down from his current position to become the co-deputy director of the FBI, the DOJ announced on Monday.

Bailey's resignation will be effective September 8th, when he will begin working alongside current FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and under FBI Director Kash Patel.

Advertisement

“It has been a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General of the State of Missouri, and I am forever grateful to the people of Missouri for the opportunity to represent our state and your families," Bailey said in a statement. "My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level. But wherever I am called, Missouri is and always will be home. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again."

On X, Bailey thanked the state of Missouri, adding that “[M]y tenure as Attorney General has been the honor of my professional career, but what has made it truly meaningful has been the opportunity to serve my home state. Together, we have defended the rule of law and safeguarded our freedoms. I am forever grateful.”

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlights What Scares Dems to Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was "thrilled to welcome" Bailey to the FBI.

“He has served as a distinguished attorney general for Missouri and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service," she added. "His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission. While we know this is undoubtedly a great loss for Missouri, it is a tremendous gain for America."

Bongino reacted on X, posting “[W]elcome,” along with an American flag emoji.

Bailey’s replacement as Attorney General of Missouri will be appointed by Governor Mike Kehoe (R) in the next few weeks. Bailey’s successor will complete the remainder of his term.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlights What Scares Dems to Death Matt Vespa
Surprise: Here's What the D.C. Police Union Announced About Crime Trends Since Trump's Crackdown Guy Benson
Chicago Residents Not Happy With Obama Presidential Center Dmitri Bolt
Joy Reid Declares White People Never Invented Anything—History Says Otherwise Dmitri Bolt
Lefty Trump Supporter Calls Out NYT for Their Fake Headline About Trump's Ukraine Talks Matt Vespa
Trump Gets Praise for Saving NATO Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher Highlights What Scares Dems to Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement