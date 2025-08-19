Missouri AG Becomes Co-Deputy FBI Director With Bongino

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will step down from his current position to become the co-deputy director of the FBI, the DOJ announced on Monday.

Bailey's resignation will be effective September 8th, when he will begin working alongside current FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and under FBI Director Kash Patel.

“It has been a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General of the State of Missouri, and I am forever grateful to the people of Missouri for the opportunity to represent our state and your families," Bailey said in a statement. "My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level. But wherever I am called, Missouri is and always will be home. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again."

On X, Bailey thanked the state of Missouri, adding that “[M]y tenure as Attorney General has been the honor of my professional career, but what has made it truly meaningful has been the opportunity to serve my home state. Together, we have defended the rule of law and safeguarded our freedoms. I am forever grateful.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was "thrilled to welcome" Bailey to the FBI.

“He has served as a distinguished attorney general for Missouri and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service," she added. "His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission. While we know this is undoubtedly a great loss for Missouri, it is a tremendous gain for America."

Bongino reacted on X, posting “[W]elcome,” along with an American flag emoji.

Bailey’s replacement as Attorney General of Missouri will be appointed by Governor Mike Kehoe (R) in the next few weeks. Bailey’s successor will complete the remainder of his term.

