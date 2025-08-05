Hamas Starving Gazans, Gorka Says

The only man-made famine in Gaza is the one being caused by Hamas against its own population, Dr. Sebastian Gorka said Monday.

Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and the senior director for counterterrorism, said that Israel had nothing to do with the conditions in Gaza.

Advertisement

“Let me be clear. You don't have to have top secret clearances or read the president's daily intelligence briefing. You can go online right now, any one of your viewers, see the open source videos of Hamas stealing the aid Israel is providing, and then using it for its own purposes,” Gorka said. “The only man-made famine in Gaza is being orchestrated by the terrorists who are Hamas against their own people, and against the Jews, who they are still keeping hostage in those tunnels.”

President Trump’s reaction to Hamas’s holding of hostages from Israel after its massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7th, 2023, clearly shows the administration’s position on Israel’s war against Hamas, Gorka said.

“You don't have to ask my opinion. You just have to listen to the commander in chief, the man who was reelected with 77 million votes. When he saw the original release of hostages … he said these people look like the survivors of the Holocaust being liberated from Auschwitz,” Gorka said. “We see these Israelis who have been kept in tunnels for more than 669 days. That handsome young man who now looks like a cadaver, who is being tortured not just physically, but mentally by being told to dig his own grave … just like the death squads of the Nazis did to the Jews.”

Regarding the food distribution in Gaza, Gorka added that “[M]ore than enough aid is available to feed everyone in Gaza multiple times over. If they're not being fed, who's stopping it? It's Hamas.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!