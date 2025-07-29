The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Tipsheet

Congressman Who Announced SC Governor Run Picks Up Endorsements

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 29, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who announced his run for South Carolina governor last week, picked up two endorsements on Monday. 

Norman, currently a House Freedom Caucus member and a member of Congress since 2017, kicked off his campaign with a rally in Rock Hill on Sunday.

“We do not need more career politicians or lawyers running government. We need business leaders, people who have signed the front of a paycheck and people who have signed the back of a paycheck. I am running for governor to shake things up,” Norman said Sunday.

As governor, Norman plans to push tort reform, popular elections for judges, and term limits for state legislators. Norman plans to work on the state’s infrastructure, implement a DOGE commission statewide, and push school choice as well. 

“Unless the priorities I’ve laid out today are implemented, South Carolina will not be ready to handle the growth coming our way. And my mantra will be, ‘lead, follow, or get out of the way,’” Norman stated.

Norman’s campaign spokesperson, Evan Newman, told The Post and Courier that Norman would “clean up Columbia” and was excited to take both his business experience and conservative values into the governorship.

“South Carolina Republicans want to shake up Columbia. Ralph’s record proves he’s the only candidate who will do that,” Newman said.

Norman shared endorsements from Congressman Mark Meadows and former Senator Jim DeMint he received on Monday.

Other Republican candidates for governor include Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and State Senator Josh Kimbrell. The state’s current Governor, Henry McMaster (R), is term-limited.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS

