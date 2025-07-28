Trump, Mike Lee Urge Senate to Cancel Recess and Confirm Appointments

President Trump is urging Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to keep the Senate out of August recess in order for presidential appointments to be confirmed, as 135 presidential appointments are stuck in gridlock, caused by Senate Democrats.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is backing up Trump’s request, since the “delay and obstruction” allows the “deep state running our federal agencies in Washington” to circumvent Trump’s policies.

“The Senate shouldn’t recess before clearing the 135-nominee confirmation backlog," he said on X. "If the Senate recesses anyway, it should *actually* recess—NO PRO FORMA SESSIONS, as their only purpose is to prevent Trump from making recess appointments. The Senate can’t have it both ways."

Sharing a screenshot of Lee’s post, Trump wrote on Truth Social “[V]ery important. Republicans must play to win. Clear the 135. So badly needed!”

Lee echoed a similar message, in response to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) making the same request to cancel recess.

"The obstruction & the Deep State™️ rule it produces must end now,” Lee posted.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

