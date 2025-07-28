The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With...
Trump, Mike Lee Urge Senate to Cancel Recess and Confirm Appointments

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 28, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

President Trump is urging Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to keep the Senate out of August recess in order for presidential appointments to be confirmed, as 135 presidential appointments are stuck in gridlock, caused by Senate Democrats.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is backing up Trump’s request, since the “delay and obstruction” allows the “deep state running our federal agencies in Washington” to circumvent Trump’s policies.

“The Senate shouldn’t recess before clearing the 135-nominee confirmation backlog," he said on X. "If the Senate recesses anyway, it should *actually* recess—NO PRO FORMA SESSIONS, as their only purpose is to prevent Trump from making recess appointments. The Senate can’t have it both ways."

Sharing a screenshot of Lee’s post, Trump wrote on Truth Social “[V]ery important. Republicans must play to win. Clear the 135. So badly needed!”

Lee echoed a similar message, in response to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) making the same request to cancel recess.

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
“Tell your senators to either

"(1) stay & get the job done, confirming the 135 Trump nominees pending in the Senate, or

"(2) recess & let President Trump make recess appointments, as authorized by the Constitution

"The obstruction & the Deep State™️ rule it produces must end now,” Lee posted.

