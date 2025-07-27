The GOP Needs to Man Up and Gerrymander
Tipsheet

Trump Blasts Celebs Over Potential Pay-For-Play Endorsements of Kamala

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 27, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

President Trump criticized former Vice President Harris on Saturday, alleging that she had paid celebrities for numerous endorsements for her 2024 presidential campaign. Trump claimed that Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Al Sharpton were some of these celebrities.

Trump argued that paying for political endorsements is against the law, and that everyone involved should potentially be investigated and prosecuted if necessary.

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING! These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

This Newspaper Had the Best Line About Trump's Recent Trade Deal With the European Union Matt Vespa
Winfrey and Beyoncé have denied the claims.

Winfrey said in May that “I did not take any personal fee. However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid and were. End of story.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, said that her daughter was not paid on behalf of the Harris campaign to appear.

However, while denying that they were paid to appear, these celebrities did receive payment through their production companies.

