Jillian Michaels Supports RFK’s MAHA Movement

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels wants to see HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vision to “Make America Healthy Again” succeed.

Following her speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, Michaels spoke to Fox News Digital, advocating for completely redoing the way Americans consume food and pharmaceuticals.

“I would love to see all the things that Kennedy campaigned on. The MAHA movement, they're up against four of the biggest lobbies in the country. So, Big Ag, Big Food, Big Pharma, Big Insurance,” Michaels said.

Michaels added that she supports the idea of alternative treatment methods, and that certain bans on ingredients should extend beyond food dyes.

“I would love to see psychedelics into the FDA so that it can be used therapeutically for veterans, for people with addiction under medical use,” Michaels stated.

In reference to synthetic food dye, Michaels said that she “would like to see a hell of a lot more banned from our food supply than just red number 40.”

Of course, the changes have to be relatively gradual, Michaels admitted, saying that “[Y]ou're certainly not going to get it all overnight, but [what] we need to appreciate is the small wins along the way.”

However, individuals need to take care of their own health in the end, Michaels acknowledged.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, which we're not going to get from the government, you can create in your own life by taking agency,” Michaels said.

The FDA banned red food dye back in January of this year, and food manufacturers have until 2027 to remove the dye from their products. Drug manufacturers have until 2028.

The dye, called Red 3, or erythrosine, after being connected to cancer, was banned from foods, dietary supplements and ingested medicines.

HHS stated in April that it will be working on “establishing a national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives; initiating the process to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings — Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B — within the coming months; and working with industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 — from the food supply by the end of next year.”

