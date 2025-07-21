MLB Team President Pushes Back on Trump’s Call to Revert to Previous Team Name

This week, Cleveland Guardians president Chris Antonetti pushed back against President Trump’s suggestion for the team’s name to be changed back to ‘Indians.’

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that:

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump posted this later in the day as well:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Antonetti responded to Trump’s proposal that, “I understand there are very different perspectives on the decision we made a few years ago, but it’s a decision we made and we’ve gotten the opportunity to build the brand as the Guardians over the last four years and we’re excited about the future that’s in front of us.”

Last year, at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, Trump blasted the team’s 2021 name change and the Dolan family, who owns the team.

“I like sports and I like tradition. So you have a team called the Cleveland Indians. Indians. They’re Indians. And they took the team Cleveland Indians and made it to the Cleveland Guardians. Almost like they’re in charge of a trust fund,” Trump said at the time.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-OH, backed Trump’s proposal.

Ohio state Rep. Brian Lorenz (R) agreed with Trump as well.

You don’t mess with Chief Wahoo and expect Cleveland to forget. The Cleveland Indians weren’t just a team — they were summer nights, family memories, heartbreaks, and miracles. We didn’t change because fans asked — we changed because elites told us to. Time to bring back what… pic.twitter.com/ZsyDM874lf — Rep. Brian Lorenz (@lorenzforohio) July 20, 2025

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!