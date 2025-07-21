So, We Know How Comey Really Approached the Clinton Email Server Probe
VIP
There Was Nothing From Epstein
You Know it's Bad When Even an Obama Aide Is Bashing Hunter Biden...
VIP
What Will Happen to Texas Death Row Inmate Robert Roberson?
This Government Official Tried to Punish the NRA—Now the Court Just Gave Her...
VIP
California AG Tries Pushing Failed Gun Technology
How You Know the Left Doesn't Really See Trump As 'Existential Threat'
Trump Threatens to Block New Stadium Over 'Commanders' Name
VIP
Karen Bass Underminds Newsom’s Anti-Trump Narrative
Minnesota DFL Backs Far-Left Mayoral Candidate Pledging to Trump-Proof Minneapolis
Cash Money: Bipartisan Bill Would Preserve Payment Choice
$600M of NY Taxpayer Money Funded Immigrant Advocacy Groups
VIP
Another Major Hospital Abandons Transgender 'Care' for Kids
Authorities Take Custody of 21 Kids in California After Couple ‘Tricked’ Women in...
Tipsheet

MLB Team President Pushes Back on Trump’s Call to Revert to Previous Team Name

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 21, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

This week, Cleveland Guardians president Chris Antonetti pushed back against President Trump’s suggestion for the team’s name to be changed back to ‘Indians.’

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that:

Advertisement

Trump posted this later in the day as well:

Antonetti responded to Trump’s proposal that, “I understand there are very different perspectives on the decision we made a few years ago, but it’s a decision we made and we’ve gotten the opportunity to build the brand as the Guardians over the last four years and we’re excited about the future that’s in front of us.”

Last year, at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, Trump blasted the team’s 2021 name change and the Dolan family, who owns the team.

“I like sports and I like tradition. So you have a team called the Cleveland Indians. Indians. They’re Indians. And they took the team Cleveland Indians and made it to the Cleveland Guardians. Almost like they’re in charge of a trust fund,” Trump said at the time.

Recommended

So, We Know How Comey Really Approached the Clinton Email Server Probe Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-OH, backed Trump’s proposal.

Ohio state Rep. Brian Lorenz (R) agreed with Trump as well. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, We Know How Comey Really Approached the Clinton Email Server Probe Matt Vespa
Did Justice Jackson Miss Her True Calling? Guy Benson
You Know it's Bad When Even an Obama Aide Is Bashing Hunter Biden for That Trainwreck Interview Jeff Charles
Former NPR Head Makes Shocking Admission About Federal Funding Cuts Jeff Charles
Read Our Lips - No Amnesty Ever Kurt Schlichter
DOJ Got a Criminal Referral From DNI Tulsi Gabbard Over the Russian Collusion Hoax. Who Is It? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, We Know How Comey Really Approached the Clinton Email Server Probe Matt Vespa
Advertisement