Trump Signs Law Cracking Down on Fentanyl

President Trump, with congressional leaders and families affected by fentanyl by his side, signed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday that has the objective of cracking down on the drug’s trafficking.

The new law, called the HALT Fentanyl Act, classifies all fentanyl-related substances, including synthetic copycats, as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. This will place these substances on the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) list of the most dangerous substances.

A 2018 emergency rule that temporarily classified synthetic opioids and knockoffs as Schedule I drugs was made permanent by this law as well.

“Today we strike a righteous blow to the drug dealers, narcotic traffickers, and criminal cartels,” Trump said. “We will not rest until we have ended the drug overdose epidemic."

The signing ceremony included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who introduced the bill with Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire supported the bill as well, stating that “I was proud to help introduce this bipartisan legislation in the Senate, and I'm glad the president has signed it into law so that we can stop the flow of fentanyl into our communities, hold traffickers accountable and save lives.”

The White House statement lists examples of Americans whose lives have been affected by the fentanyl epidemic, who joined Trump Wednesday as the bill was signed:

Greg Swan, who lost his son to fentanyl: “I would just like to say, thank you, Mr. President, for stopping the border crossings — full stop, mic drop … It was amazing what you did. We were being gaslit — and you came and lit a fire to that story, and we’re a lot safer for of it.”

Anne Fundner, who lost her son to fentanyl: “In the last four years, fentanyl became the number one killer to Americans ages 15 to 48 … President Trump, for four years we felt ignored, but you’ve changed that … It is a lifeline for families across America in keeping our families safe … Thank you for keeping America safe for our children. This is what we voted for.”

Jackie Siegel, who lost her daughter and sister to drug overdoses: “Mr. President, it’s an honor to be here today on behalf of our family … for this important signing.”

