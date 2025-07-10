Congressman May Run Against Ossoff to Flip Senate Seat

Rep. Mike Collins, R-GA, is considering running for the Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff “must go,” Collins stated.

“It was never in my plans to run for the U.S. Senate. I love what I'm doing now. I think I've been effective for my district, the state. I love my district,” Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, said. “I mean, just good, solid, hard-working people. But I also understand that sometimes you don't do what you want to do, but what you need to do.”

Advertisement

While Collins didn’t outright say that he would join the race to unseat Ossoff, he said that he would first consult with his family and President Trump in order to figure out the best way to “make sure that we get a Republican in the U.S. Senate from Georgia.”

Collins’ bill, the Laken Riley Act, was the first legislation that Trump signed in his second term.

Collins has stated that, in recent elections, Republicans have done much better in Georgia. This includes Trump winning the state in the November 2024 election.

Ossoff “doesn’t represent the Georgia values that I cherish so much,” Collins said.

Ossoff’s seat is viewed as one of the best flip opportunities for Senate Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. Current candidates running for the seat on the GOP side include Rep. Buddy Carter and Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.

The Laken Riley Act requires DHS to detain any illegal alien arrested, charged or convicted of theft, shoplifting, burglary, or larceny.

Trump noted at the time that, should future administrations not uphold immigration laws, states can now “sue the federal government for immediate injunctive relief.”

The law is named for Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered by an illegal alien in Athens, Georgia, last year.

“From the time she was in first grade, Laken knew she wanted to spend her time caring for others. That’s what she did. To her friends and classmates, she was a light of warmth and kindness in every single room. To her parents and family, she was everything in the world. They’ve had a miserable period of time,” Trump said before signing the bill.