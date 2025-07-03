MSNBC Guest Hopes Other Countries Sanction U.S.

A regular guest on MSNBC said that other countries should be sanctioning the U.S., saying that “we are the bad guys on the world stage.”

Elie Mystal, also a justice correspondent for The Nation, joined ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid to discuss the U.S.’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Both Mystal and Reid seemingly took the side of the Islamist terrorist regime.

“Joy, I’ve argued — and I don’t say this lightly — but our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace to not only free people everywhere, but we are a menace to peaceful people everywhere at this point,” Mystal said.

“And I’m not even gonna say that we’ve only been a menace for the past three or four months, right? Like when does the international community decide that enough is enough? I know we’re rich. I know we’ve got a lot of money. I know that people want to buy things from our country because we’re rich, or want to sell things to our country because we are rich. But at some point the international community has to stand up to us because we are a bad guy on the world stage, right? And so we should be sanctioned. We should be sanctioned and rebuked,” Mystal continued.

Elie Mystal: "Our country is THE bad guy on the world stage. The world needs to stand against America. Sanction us." pic.twitter.com/3OjPx52Ryn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2025

Mystal has also claimed that any law passed before the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 should be declared null and void and considered “presumptively unconstitutional.”

“Before the 1965 Voting Rights Act, we were functionally an apartheid country. Not everybody who lived here could vote here. So why should I give a **** about some law that some old white man passed in the 1920s?” Mystal said at the time.