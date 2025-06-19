Ayatollahs Akin To Modern-Day Nazis, Consul General for Israel Says

The Iranian ayatollahs are the “Nazis of our time,” according to Ofir Akunis, the consul general for Israel in New York.

Akunis stated as such in a Thursday interview after a missile from Iran hit the main hospital in southern Israel and several residential buildings, injuring at least 240 people.

Advertisement

“The ayatollahs are targeting civilian hospitals and schools, kindergartens. We are not doing it. We'll continue to destroy their nuclear sites and their ballistic missiles. This is the main goal of this operation,” Akunis said.

On the other hand, the ayatollahs have been stating that they want to destroy Israel ever since they ascended to power in 1979.

“They're saying it from 1979, and they are trying to do so. We will not let them,” Akunis said, adding that their vow ever since then was “Death to America, Death to Israel.”

“Why do they need the intercontinental ballistic missiles to hit, you can see, this beautiful place, this city of New York, Manhattan. They want to destroy this place. They do ... I have to tell you honestly, they are saying [death] to America, to Israel, and in the middle, it's Europe,” Akunis continued.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated similarly in an interview on Wednesday, stating that Israel must “save the world” from Iran.

“[I]t's about time the world stands up to them now, as Israel has, and tell them, ‘No way, not anymore: Get the nukes out of your system, and start behaving like a normal nation should in the family of nations’…[W]e have to save the world from this, and we have to save our life,” Herzog said.

Akunis added that while Israel very much appreciates President Trump’s support against Iran, Trump will decide what is best for the U.S. before committing to any more involvement in the war.

“We are waiting to hear from the American administration about their decisions. I think, I think that we saw the ayatollahs cross all the red lines tonight ... I think they must pay the price. This is unacceptable, and they will try to target again and again and again hospitals and civilians,” Akunis said.