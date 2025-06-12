OMB Director Projects Budget Bill Will Cut Deficit by $1.4T

The Big Beautiful Bill Act will decrease the deficit by $1.4 trillion, according to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought.

Regarding any accusations that the bill would increase the deficit and debt, Vought disagreed, and criticized the Congressional Budget Office for using an “artificial baseline” when measuring impact of fiscal policy, saying that “[W]e use an accurate baseline based on the real world.”

The CBO, as well as other independent observers, make their assessments based on the notion that “spending will continue into eternity, but current law tax levels will not,” Vought said.

Vought called the bill “historic,” since it would cut $1.4 trillion in deficits when adjusted for such assumptions.

The bill includes welfare reform as part of its $1.7 trillion in mandatory savings, Vought said, adding that recent systems are akin to a “benefit hammock.”

“We haven't seen anything like this since the 1990s,” Vought said.

Three trillion in revenue from tariffs are projected as well by the administration, aligning with the projections by the CBO.

Vought explained that the bill, while not perfect, is “fundamentally an agenda bill,” so it can’t address all proposed cuts in spending or adjustments in tariffs.

Rather, the bill is “one piece of the puzzle,” and the Trump administration is “maximizing what can be accomplished to deal with debt and deficits in this bill.”

On Wednesday, the White House released a statement lauding the bill, saying: