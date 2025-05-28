Former CDC Director Believes Vaccine Makers Should Be Sued

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday that about 20 percent of patients he treats for long COVID never actually got COVID-19. He believes instead that they got the virus from the vaccine.

Given that reality, Redfield believes that vaccine manufacturers should be subject to class-action lawsuits.

“I spend, you know, two days a week in clinic, and my clinic is largely [treating] long COVID. And of patients with long COVID-like symptoms, probably about 20 percent of them, never had COVID," he told Newsmax. "They got it from the mRNA vaccine."

Redfield said there's no way to remove the spike protein from the body.

“When you give an mRNA vaccine, what you do is you give your body the [ribonucleic acid], which then turns your body into a factory to make spike protein," he explained. "Unfortunately, we don't have a way to get rid of the spike protein. It just decays over time. But that time may be measured in months."

Last year, Congressman Paul Gosar introduced legislation that would hold Big Pharma accountable by stripping vaccine manufacturers of their liability shields.

As the Arizona Republican explained at the time, "under current law, it is nearly impossible to hold vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries caused by vaccines due to a 1986 law that unfairly created a special immunity carveout for Big Pharma, making it very difficult for vaccine-injured victims to win in a court of law."

Redfield, like Gosar, believes that needs to be changed.

"These vaccine manufacturers have to be liable for their products,” he argued.