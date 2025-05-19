Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News
Tipsheet

‘The Fun Is Over’: California District Attorney Promises Illegal Alien Crackdown

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 19, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

New Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman plans to crack down on illegal aliens, promising that criminals will be held “fully accountable for their illegal actions” from now on.

Hochman, who is a Republican-turned-Independent, defeated incumbent soft-on-crime leftist George Gascón by 20 points.

“I am standing at the border between LA County and San Bernardino County where criminals used to enjoy crossing in the LA direction, thinking that little to no consequences would occur if they stole, robbed and engaged in criminal conduct. Times have changed! The fun is over. A new DA was elected. And criminals in LA County will now be prosecuted and held fully accountable for their illegal actions,” Hochman posted on X.

Hochman is a lifelong LA resident, former prosecutor and had previously served as the president of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission . He had campaigned as a “hard middle” candidate, preferring to appeal to as many voters as possible.

“I spoke to ultra-left liberals, independents and conservative Republicans. And it turns out that even though they don't agree on much, they do agree that making sure that the district attorney prioritizes their safety and implements policies that will hold criminals accountable for their actions in a smart and proportional manner really matters,” Hochman had said.

