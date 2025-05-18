Dems Want N.J. to Be a Sanctuary State, Gubernatorial Candidate Ciattarelli Says

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said Saturday that all Democrats running for the position believe with sanctuary cities and desire that New Jersey be a “sanctuary state.”

Newark Democrat Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka was arrested at an ICE detention center last week after ignoring instructions from Homeland Security to leave.

Baraka has been claiming he has been unfairly targeted ever since.

But Ciattarelli believes the authorities were correct in their actions.

“When someone is trespassing in a high security area, we put our hands on them by putting handcuffs on them. And that's exactly what we did with Ras Baraka,” Ciattarelli told Newsmax. “But, you know, he's one of three Democratic mayors that's running for governor of New Jersey. The two others also believe in sanctuary cities. And us being a sanctuary state, one candidate has gone so far as to say that he will reappoint Phil Murphy's attorney general, who also supports sanctuary cities. It all ends when we win the next election.”

Ciattarelli sharply criticized Baraka for “not showing up” for any problems that affect the lives of people in New Jersey.

“Look at Newark alone, where Ras Baraka is the mayor,” Ciattarelli said. “We’re in the unprecedented meltdown of Newark Airport. The school district, only 80% of the kids are on grade level for reading, writing and math. There's crime in the streets. He's not showing up for any of that, but he's showing up in an ICE detention center. Tells you all about his priorities.”

Ciattarelli was endorsed by President Trump last week.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!

Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!). He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda. Jack will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Restore our Economic Power, Help Secure our now VERY Secure (Record Setting!) Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Protect our Great Military/Vets, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE by helping to keep the price of Gasoline, Oil, and all forms of Energy VERY LOW (CHEAP!), and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, which has not been attacked, amended, or changed while I was President. Also, Jack is the Republican Candidate who is best positioned to STAND TALL against the Radical Left Democrats and, most importantly, ensure a Big Victory in this Very Important Gubernatorial Election, an Election that is being closely watched by the entire World because, we are ending WOKE, and all of the other NONSENSE that goes along with it, AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT COME BACK!

Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!” Trump wrote.