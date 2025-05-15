Clarence Thomas Sends a Nukes Into the Left's National Injunctions
GOP Moves to Codify Trump Gender Policies

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 15, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

House Republicans on Wednesday moved toward codifying President Trump’s policies aimed at protecting children from transgender procedures during a marathon markup session for the “big, beautiful bill.”

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, after a 26-hour budget hearing, passed a provision from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blocking federal funding for transgender procedures. 

If passed, Medicaid, Affordable Care Act, and Children’s Health Insurance Program money will be barred from funding any procedures or surgeries.

This provision was included in the committee’s part of the Trump-backed budget bill. 

“I think it will pass the House, I think it will pass the Senate. I think President Trump will sign it into law. Keep in mind, President Trump has already done an executive action on this, but it needs to be codified for it to really take effect. This is a huge win. You got to protect these kids, the science is clear at this point,” Crenshaw told the Daily Wire.

It is “interesting” that Democrats did not introduce any amendments to block his provision, even though they did that for every other provision, Crenshaw noted.

“They know it’s a losing issue, they know we won this issue. They know to stay away from it. Stay away from kids. Stop doing pseudo-science, scientific experiments on children who would be better off in therapy. We’re winning,” he said.

“This will become law and I couldn’t be happier about it. Gender transition procedures are the lobotomy of our generation. People will look back on this period, I think with disbelief, I guarantee it. ‘Gender-affirming care’ isn’t healthcare, it’s fringe science with no proven benefit and enormous risks,” Crenshaw added.

The proposal from the House Energy Committee will now go to the House Budget Committee, which will then combine each of the House committee’s budget proposals into one piece of legislation, and that will go to the full House afterward for a vote.

In the Senate, Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) is pushing for his “No Subsidies for Gender Transition Procedures Act” to be included in the reconciliation process. This is also meant to block federal funding for these procedures.

