Rep. Donalds: Democrats Follow Immigration Law When Convenient

Democrats are all about due process when the federal government is trying to deport illegal aliens, however, the law is easy to ignore when allowing them into the country in the first place, Rep. Bryon Donalds said Tuesday.

“You have the Democratic left that is so committed to open borders that they will ignore the law on the front end. And now that they lost, they're going to hide behind judges and say, ‘Well, that's not fair. Everybody needs a day in court,’” Donalds told Newsmax.

“We cannot set up a situation in our country where you have one president just ignore the law — be flagrant, let millions of people in, and then try to use our own court and legal system against us because we simply can't hire enough judges. We don't have the infrastructure. It will take a decade, if not longer, to process all of these people. It's simply not right. It's not fair to the American people. President Trump is right in this, and that's why he's going to deport criminal illegal aliens first, and then go through the process of sending a lot of people home,” Donalds continued.

Earlier this week, Donalds appeared on NBC, where he made this point as well.

Donalds had been implicitly asked if he agrees with Trump’s telling “Meet the Press” that he was not sure regarding whether illegal aliens are entitled to due process just because they are physically in the United States.

“First and foremost, when the framers wrote our Constitution, they never envisioned that there would be an executive that would allow millions of people to come into the country illegally. Number two, more importantly, you have a situation right now — is it okay for any administration to not follow the law, abuse border security laws, let millions of people in, and then hide behind a court system to say, ‘Well, now they’re here, so now we have to go through a lengthy process’?” Donalds rhetorically asked host Kristen Welker, while criticizing the open-border policies of former President Biden.

“Let’s examine this right now. Right now, what we know is that when people came into the country illegally, almost 90 percent of them would not even go to the hearings,” Donalds said.