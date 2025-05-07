Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
Trump Isn't Budging on China Tariffs
Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot...
Trump Had This to Say About Thom Tillis' Position on DC Prosecutor Nominee
We Finally Know Why the Epstein Files Still Aren’t Public
This Republican Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill That Will Have the Deep State...
Ok, Kill PBS. But Save MSNBC!
VIP
California's Celebration of High-Speed Rail Project Lacking a Little Something
VIP
Laugh All You Want About Trump's Plan for Alcatraz, but Here's How It...
Pro-Hamas Agitators Once More Take Over Columbia, This Time During Finals Week
The Human Smuggling Narrative on 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse
‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson...
Bipartisan Pair of Senators Introduce Bill Surrounding Rideshare Safety
Tipsheet

Rep. Donalds: Democrats Follow Immigration Law When Convenient

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 07, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Steve Cannon

Democrats are all about due process when the federal government is trying to deport illegal aliens, however, the law is easy to ignore when allowing them into the country in the first place, Rep. Bryon Donalds said Tuesday.

Advertisement

“You have the Democratic left that is so committed to open borders that they will ignore the law on the front end. And now that they lost, they're going to hide behind judges and say, ‘Well, that's not fair. Everybody needs a day in court,’” Donalds told Newsmax.

“We cannot set up a situation in our country where you have one president just ignore the law — be flagrant, let millions of people in, and then try to use our own court and legal system against us because we simply can't hire enough judges. We don't have the infrastructure. It will take a decade, if not longer, to process all of these people. It's simply not right. It's not fair to the American people. President Trump is right in this, and that's why he's going to deport criminal illegal aliens first, and then go through the process of sending a lot of people home,” Donalds continued. 

Earlier this week, Donalds appeared on NBC, where he made this point as well.

Donalds had been implicitly asked if he agrees with Trump’s telling “Meet the Press”  that he was not sure regarding whether illegal aliens are entitled to due process just because they are physically in the United States.

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“First and foremost, when the framers wrote our Constitution, they never envisioned that there would be an executive that would allow millions of people to come into the country illegally. Number two, more importantly, you have a situation right now — is it okay for any administration to not follow the law, abuse border security laws, let millions of people in, and then hide behind a court system to say, ‘Well, now they’re here, so now we have to go through a lengthy process’?” Donalds rhetorically asked host Kristen Welker, while criticizing the open-border policies of former President Biden.

“Let’s examine this right now. Right now, what we know is that when people came into the country illegally, almost 90 percent of them would not even go to the hearings,” Donalds said.

Tags: DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
We Finally Know Why the Epstein Files Still Aren’t Public Jeff Charles
Trump Had This to Say About Thom Tillis' Position on DC Prosecutor Nominee Jeff Charles
Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee Matt Vespa
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue Matt Vespa
You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement