Soros Trying to Undermine Justice by Funding Leftist Prosecutors, According to Former US Attorney

George Soros is doing his best to undermine justice in America by funding leftist prosecutors throughout the country, former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova said Monday.

DiGenova was speaking regarding the Minneapolis-area Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty, whom the DOJ recently opened a probe into due to her allegedly giving preferential treatment to minorities in terms of plea deals.

“George Soros went around the country getting people like this elected to office, whose only purpose was to undermine the effectiveness of the criminal justice system and to go easy on criminals," diGenova told Newsmax.

“This is really quite outrageous that the people of Minnesota have accepted this, and they go along with it,” diGenova added.

Moriarty was recently sent a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi, Acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle and Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon, informing her that the DOJ is investigating whether the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office “engaged in a pattern of practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges or immunities secured or protect by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”

“In particular, the investigation will focus on whether HCAO engages in illegal consideration of race in its prosecutorial decision-making,” the letter stated, adding that the investigation will include “a comprehensive review of all relevant HCAO policies and practices that may involve the illegal consideration of race in prosecutorial decision-making.”

“Please be assured that we have not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigation. We will consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in helping to identify what that might be. We would appreciate your cooperation in our investigation. In our years enforcing civil rights statutes involving state and local law enforcement agencies, we have worked with jurisdictions of all sizes across the nation to resolve investigations, usually without contested litigation,” the letter said.

Dhillon also authorized a “full investigation to determine whether the HCAO is engaged in a pattern or practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”