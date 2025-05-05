'Dying To Live,' Now Streaming
VIP
Boomers Won’t Let Go
VIP
Outlets Live Down to the Punchline to Report on Plight of Human Trafficker...
Buffalo Public Schools Has Its Own Long History With Scandal
War on Children
'Legacy Media' Makes Way for 'New Media' or 'Alternative Media' – Or Does...
Catholic Charter School Case Based on Religious Liberty, Oklahoma Education Official Says
CNN Slammed for Sympathizing With Gang Member in Bizarre Interview Questioning Trump’s 'Te...
VIP
Back to Business: Former Anheuser-Busch Exec Calls Out Corporate America's Woke Drift
Trump Administration Offers to Pay for Illegal Immigrants' Flights If They Self-Deport
VIP
The Trump Administration Just Sued 4 States
Letting China Dictate US Spectrum Strategy Won’t Make America More Secure
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Declines U.S. Senate Run
VIP
Critics Are Blasting a Left-Wing Prosecutor's New Racist, Dystopian Policy
Tipsheet

DOJ Investigates Requirement of Prosecutors to Consider Race in Plea Deals

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 05, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The Department of Justice opened a civil rights probe into Minneapolis-area Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for its new requirement for prosecutors to take race into consideration when it negotiates plea deals.

Advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle and Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon sent a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty informing her that the DOJ is investigating whether the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office “engaged in a pattern of practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges or immunities secured or protect by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”

The letter cited the new policy, entitled “Negotiations Policy for Cases Involving Adult Defendants.” This policy tells prosecutors to take race into consideration when creating plea offers. It states that “racial identity… should be part of the overall analysis” and that prosecutors “should be identifying and addressing racial disparities at decision points, as appropriate.”

The letter stated as well that “[I]n particular, the investigation will focus on whether HCAO engages in illegal consideration of race in its prosecutorial decision-making.”

The probe will include “a comprehensive review of all relevant HCAO policies and practices that may involve the illegal consideration of race in prosecutorial decision-making,” Bondi, Mizelle and Dhillon said.

Recommended

Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

A “full investigation to determine whether the HCAO is engaged in a pattern or practice of depriving persons of rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States” was authorized by Dhillon as well.

“Please be assured that we have not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigation. We will consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in helping to identify what that might be. We would appreciate your cooperation in our investigation. In our years enforcing civil rights statutes involving state and local law enforcement agencies, we have worked with jurisdictions of all sizes across the nation to resolve investigations, usually without contested litigation,” the letter stated. 

Tags: RACE DOJ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
All GOP Senators Have to Do Is Not Be Dumb, So We’re in Trouble Kurt Schlichter
Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the Global Warming Crowd Matt Vespa
Trump Called Jasmine Crockett 'Low IQ.' This Was Her Response. Rebecca Downs
CNN Slammed for Sympathizing With Gang Member in Bizarre Interview Questioning Trump’s 'Terrorist' Label Sarah Arnold
Big Changes Are Coming to the White House...and Trump Says He'll Pay for It Himself Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
Advertisement