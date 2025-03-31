Another Anti-Trump Media Narrative Is Showing No Effect With Voters
Tipsheet

Kirk Cameron’s New Show Teaches Kids ‘Clear Moral Lesson’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | March 31, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Actor Kirk Cameron is excited to start a new television show for children that plans to teach a “clear moral lesson.”

Cameron’s live-action series, called “Iggy and Mr. Kirk,” launched on Thursday on the new streaming platform, BravePlus.com. Cameron told Newsmax that “kids are loving it all over the country right now.”

“So it's classic TV for kids and families today that teaches them clear moral lessons, that encourages and inspires faith,” Cameron added.

Kids’ TV is very hard to find right now since there is always the chance that “the purple-hair platoon shows up with somebody who's non-binary,” Cameron noted, adding that this is “not going to happen” in his series.

“We're talking to kids about humility, about the sanctity of life, forgiveness, overcoming your fears, teamwork and knowing who to trust and where to find the truth,” Cameron explained.

The show’s first season has 10 episodes. It follows a puppet iguana named Iggy, who is adopted and raised in a backyard treehouse. Iggy learns an important life lesson in each episode, such as conquering fear, forgiveness, honesty, and self-control.

“Kids are just in love with Iggy and the whole cast of lovable puppets," Cameron said. 

"We even have a vulture named Culture who is always lying to Iggy and deceiving him," the actor continued. "And so he has to rely on his parents and on his sister, and to give him the truth and to teach him wisdom. And he's also got access to a non-woke supercomputer named Maple, where he learns all about the world from a base perspective, not a progressive, twisted perspective." 

