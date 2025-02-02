The Liberal Media Isn't Going to Like These Changes at the Press Briefings
Tipsheet

Trump Will Try To Acquire Greenland No Matter What, Vance Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 02, 2025 6:30 PM
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump will continue to try to acquire Greenland no matter “what the Europeans scream at us,” Vice President JD Vance said Sunday.

In response to Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo asking Vance if he expects the U.S. to acquire Greenland, Vance replied that it is still possible.

“I think it is possible, Maria. So here’s the thing that I think a lot of folks don’t appreciate about Greenland: it’s really important to our national security. There are sea lanes there that the Chinese use, that the Russians use, that frankly Denmark, which controls Greenland, it’s not doing its job and it’s not being a good ally,” Vance said. “So you have to ask yourself, how are we going to solve that problem, solve our own national security? If that means that we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland, that is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us. He cares about putting the interests of America’s citizens first.”

However, another issue regarding Greenland that many don’t realize is that much of its population isn’t happy with the Danish government, Vance noted.

“You have got probably 55,000 people living on Greenland who are not actually happy with the Danish government. They have great natural resources there. They’ve got an incredibly bountiful country that the Danes aren’t letting them develop and explore. Of course, Donald Trump would take a different approach if he were the leader of Greenland,” Vance added.

