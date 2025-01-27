Senate Easily Confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary
VIP
Everything Is Glorious
Justice Department Launches 'Special Project' to Investigate J6 Prosecutors
Donald Trump's Plan to 'Clean Out' Gaza Meets With Resistance
BIDDING WAR: Will One of These Men Be the Buyer of TikTok?
VIP
Bernie Moreno: Colombians Stand with Trump While They Reject Petro’s Leadership
Pete Hegseth Hints at 'Iron Dome for America' to Defend Against Growing Threats
House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer Probes Sanctuary City Mayors
Tom Homan Reacts to Selena Gomez's Crying Fit About Mass Deportations
States Have a Fresh Start to Protect Students
Cotton Defends Trump’s Firing of IGs
VIP
Let's Take a Look at These Potential Democratic Contenders for 2028
VIP
This Hollywood Actress Posted Herself Having a Meltdown About Mass Deportations. Then This...
Sickening: Over 100 NYC Educators Accused of Having Sexual Relationships, Communications W...
Tipsheet

Question of Illegal Aliens Having Second Amendment Rights Goes to Appeals Court

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  January 27, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear the question of whether illegal aliens have Second Amendment rights, in the case USA v. Heriberto Carbajal-Flores.

Advertisement

The case regards Flores’ arrest in Chicago for having a firearm.

Margaret Steindorf, who represents the federal government in the case, said Flores’ immigration status is important, stating that “[T]here is the common thread here of felons not abiding by the law and those unlawfully in the country also not authorized to be in the country” when arguing court precedent for certain people to not be allowed to possess a firearm.

Jacob Briskman, representing Flores, said however that the rights granted to “the people” don’t only apply to certain amendments in the Constitution, stating that “[T]he [U.S.] Supreme Court has decided that undocumented folks have First Amendment protections, Fourth Amendment protections, Fifth Amendment protections when they have come within the United States and developed substantial ties,” and added that Flores’s wife and children are citizens of the United States.

Recommended

Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

However, having a gun wasn’t Flores’s only crime, Steindorf argued, adding that “[T]he district court erred when it found defendant was non-violent when in fact the defendant shot a firearm seven times at a passing car without provocation and tried to shoot at a second passing car shortly thereafter.”

Briskman argued that Flores still should have Second Amendment rights regardless, saying that “[S]tripping people of Second Amendment rights because of a criminal history or because they are not responsible are not supported by case law, as [recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent in United States v.] Rahimi has shown.”

The case was taken by the appeals court under advisement.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
Senate Easily Confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary Matt Vespa
This Hollywood Actress Posted Herself Having a Meltdown About Mass Deportations. Then This Happened. Madeline Leesman
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's Pardons Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Reacts to Selena Gomez's Crying Fit About Mass Deportations Madeline Leesman
Justice Department Launches 'Special Project' to Investigate J6 Prosecutors Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement