If It Wasn't on HBO, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Wouldn't Be Invited Back...
Federal Workers Melting Down Over This Executive Order Will Make Your Day
Chuck Schumer's Remarks About PA Dems and Rural Voters Come Back to Haunt...
The Media Ran With Total Fake News Story About ICE Raids at Chicago...
How Elon Musk Is Handling the Fake Nazi Salute Allegations Is Absolutely Hilarious
The Manic Buckshot Presidency
DEI Offices Get More Bad News From OPM
JD Vance's First Interview as VP Is Brilliant
UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportati...
Under Trump’s 'One Flag Policy,' Only Old Glory Takes the Spotlight
Bishop Who Rebuked Trump During National Prayer Launches Liberal Media Blitz
Trump Keeps Major Campaign Trail Promise
Trump’s Approval Surges Past Liberal Governor’s in Stronghold Blue State
Efficiency Is Not Limited Government
Tipsheet

Trump Brings Back Mexico City Policy

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  January 26, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump, while on Air Force One on the way to California on Friday, signed executive directives banning the use of taxpayer money for abortions, both within the United States and abroad.

Advertisement

Trump signed a presidential memorandum known as the Mexico City policy, which prevents any taxpayer dollars from going to any foreign non-governmental organizations that promote or perform abortions. The second order was the strengthening of The Hyde Amendment, which outlaws federal funds going to abortions.

“I further direct the Secretary of State to take all necessary actions, to the extent permitted by law, to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization,” the memorandum reinstating the Mexico City policy states. 

The executive order regarding the Hyde Amendment reads, “[I]t is the policy of the United States, consistent with the Hyde Amendment, to end the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion.”

Recommended

UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportation Flights Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The Biden administration, although unable to overturn the Hyde Amendment, had rescinded the Mexico City policy. The Mexico City policy, which ensures “that no U.S. taxpayer money supports foreign organizations that perform or actively promote abortion in other nations,” was first introduced during the Reagan administration, and every Democrat administration has rescinded it while every Republican administration has revived it ever since. 

The newly reinstated Mexico Coty policy also extends to apply to “global health assistance,” as Trump ordered in 2020, toward the end of his first term.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportation Flights Sarah Arnold
Federal Workers Melting Down Over This Executive Order Will Make Your Day Matt Vespa
If It Wasn't on HBO, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Wouldn't Be Invited Back on Bill Maher's Show Matt Vespa
JD Vance's First Interview as VP Is Brilliant Sarah Arnold
Chuck Schumer's Remarks About PA Dems and Rural Voters Come Back to Haunt Him Matt Vespa
How Elon Musk Is Handling the Fake Nazi Salute Allegations Is Absolutely Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportation Flights Sarah Arnold
Advertisement