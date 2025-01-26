Trump Brings Back Mexico City Policy

President Trump, while on Air Force One on the way to California on Friday, signed executive directives banning the use of taxpayer money for abortions, both within the United States and abroad.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum known as the Mexico City policy, which prevents any taxpayer dollars from going to any foreign non-governmental organizations that promote or perform abortions. The second order was the strengthening of The Hyde Amendment, which outlaws federal funds going to abortions.

“I further direct the Secretary of State to take all necessary actions, to the extent permitted by law, to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization,” the memorandum reinstating the Mexico City policy states.

The executive order regarding the Hyde Amendment reads, “[I]t is the policy of the United States, consistent with the Hyde Amendment, to end the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion.”

The Biden administration, although unable to overturn the Hyde Amendment, had rescinded the Mexico City policy. The Mexico City policy, which ensures “that no U.S. taxpayer money supports foreign organizations that perform or actively promote abortion in other nations,” was first introduced during the Reagan administration, and every Democrat administration has rescinded it while every Republican administration has revived it ever since.

The newly reinstated Mexico Coty policy also extends to apply to “global health assistance,” as Trump ordered in 2020, toward the end of his first term.