FEMA Director Deanne Criswell Leaves

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell departed the agency on Monday as President Trump’s new administration began.

Criswell has faced strong criticism in response to how the agency has handled recent hurricanes. Criswell oversaw the government’s response to numerous major hurricanes, the Maui fires and the recent Los Angeles County fires.

“It has been an honor serving as [FEMA] Administrator for nearly four years. The FEMA family takes immense pride in our mission of helping people before, during and after disasters. I know the agency will continue to serve the nation as we support this peaceful transition of power,” Criswell wrote on X.

She was replaced by acting director Tony Robinson, who will remain in that role until Trump selects someone new. Robinson has taken over Criswell’s X account as well.

Criswell came under scrutiny when it was reported in November that a FEMA supervisor in Florida ordered workers to “avoid homes advertising Trump” during Hurricane Milton, which led to approximately 20 houses in Lake Placid being passed by because of their Trump signs or flags.

Criswell maintained that this incident was a one-off when questioned by House lawmakers, saying that “I do not believe that this employee’s actions are indicative of any widespread cultural problems at FEMA. FEMA however has taken appropriate action to ensure this matter is fully investigated and I am committed to ensuring that nothing like this ever happens again.”

During his inaugural address, Trump criticized FEMA’s handling of the recent hurricanes, saying that the agency had treated North Carolina badly.