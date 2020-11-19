Sarah Palin Responds to Barack Obama’s Claim That She Brought Out the 'Dark Spirits' of the Republican Party

Barack Obama’s new memoir was released this week. In his book, titled “A Promised Land,” the former president alleged that Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and the vice presidential nominee of the ticket who ran against him in 2008, brought out the worst aspects of the GOP.

The excerpt reads: “Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks — were finding their way to center stage.”

On Monday night, the day before the book’s official release, Palin joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity to respond, saying that “[t]here’s proof after proof after proof that he [Obama] is a purveyor of untruths.”

Palin continued by saying that “[O]ur country has to love truth. We have to be seekers of truth. We have to be willing to follow truth. And there are so many untruths that Barack Obama is leading people towards still.” She then brought up examples of how the Democrat Party rests on lies, such as its seeming stance against law and order and its support of abortion.

Palin is clearly correct. Obama’s tenure as president was riddled with lies, such as his administration’s blaming the Benghazi terror attack that killed four Americans on an anti-Islam YouTube video, claiming that the NSA was not spying on Americans and gathering millions of Americans’ private data, and of course saying that “if you like your doctor, you could keep your doctor” under Obamacare, which was declared by PolitiFact as "the lie of the year."

However, we know that the Left does not care about truth. This is the same political ideology that has no issue parroting a false narrative that America was founded in 1619, that gender is fluid, or that communist militants beating people in the streets for the sin of disagreeing with them are actually anti-fascists.

Because, in the end, the Left cares only about one thing—the advancement of its own power.