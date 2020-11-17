CNN

CNN’s Amanpour Apologizes for Trump-Kristallnacht Comparison

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel
|
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
CNN’s Amanpour Apologizes for Trump-Kristallnacht Comparison

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Monday, we reported that Israeli officials demanded an apology from CNN’s Christiane Amanpour for her obscene comments last week comparing the Trump administration to Kristallnacht. 

Amanpour then apologized during her Monday show for the egregious comparison:

“I observed the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, as I often do. It is the event that began the horrors of the Holocaust. I also noted President Trump’s attacks on history, facts, knowledge, and truth.

“I should not have juxtaposed the two thoughts. Hitler and his evils stand alone, of course, in history. I regret any pain my statement may have caused.

“My point was to say how democracy can potentially slip away, and how we must always zealously guard our democratic values.” 

Some people were satisfied with Amanpour’s apology, such as Executive Director of StandWithUs in Israel Michael Dickson, who tweeted, “[F]inally, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour apologizes for her Holocaust comparison. She should have known better. She states: ‘Hitler and his evils stand alone, of course, in history.’ Too many are too quick to minimize the Holocaust with insensitive comparisons.”

Others were not impressed.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, tweeted that “[N]ever before in the history of U.S. news networks did a journalist distort the Holocaust for political purposes as Amanpour just did on on CNN & PBS. No, @camanpour, the Nazi genocide was not ‘an attack on fact, knowledge, history & truth.’ They murdered 6 million Jews. Say it.”

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), called for Amanpour’s firing, saying that the CNN anchor has a long history of anti-Israel propaganda:

Investigative journalist Mark Hyman linked to a list compiled by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) detailing Amanpour’s long history:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Thread: Here’s the Challenge Behind These 2020 Election Lawsuits Filed by Team Trump
Matt Vespa
Trump's Spike in Support in Hispanic-Dominated Border Counties in Texas Is Due to These Three Issues
Matt Vespa

BREAKING: Arlington Cemetery Directed to Reverse Their Cancellation of Wreaths Across America
Katie Pavlich
Ivanka Trump Rips Media for 'Near Total Silence' on Left-Wing Violence Against Trump Supporters
Reagan McCarthy
Turley Warns: The Biden Transition Team Just Took an Ominous Turn
Katie Pavlich
Ted Cruz Calls Out Democrats for 'Totalitarian Instincts' on Censorship
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular