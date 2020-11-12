Arizona

Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Anti-Trump Tweets Resurface

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 7:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Anti-Trump Tweets Resurface

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democrat Secretary of State, is in charge of overseeing and certifying the presidential election results, where Joe Biden holds a tiny and still-shrinking lead over President Trump. As of now, with 99 percent of the expected vote in, Biden is ahead with 49.4 percent of the vote, to Trump's 49.1 percent.

However, in 2017, before she was elected the following year, Hobbs sent tweets from her personal campaign account, accusing President Trump of “being on the side of the freaking Nazis.” This was in reference to the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, even though Trump has consistently condemned white supremacists. 

A few days later, she tweeted that Trump was “more interested in pandering to his neo-Nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans.”

Obviously, this is not necessarily a sign that Hobbs is working to keep the state of Arizona out of President Trump’s column. But one cannot, in good faith, say that it doesn’t reek of bias. If Arizona is called for Biden, many will inevitably think, whether rightly or not, that Hobbs’ personal feelings about Trump had some effect. 

As if Trump supporters needed another reason to believe that this election was possibly tainted.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ex-Clinton Aide Details the 'Stealthy Road' to a Trump Victory That's Being Overlooked
Matt Vespa
Another USPS Whistleblower Says Supervisor Told Employees Not to Deliver Republican Mailings
Bronson Stocking
Will Joe Manchin Finally Switch Parties After This Tweet From AOC?
Katie Pavlich
Former MSNBC Host Tweets What Every Liberal Is Feeling Right Now About The 2020 Election
Matt Vespa
ICE Explains Why Its Official Twitter Account Disappeared on Thursday
Leah Barkoukis
Michigan State GOP Lawmakers ask for Full Election Audit
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular