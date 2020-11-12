Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Anti-Trump Tweets Resurface

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democrat Secretary of State, is in charge of overseeing and certifying the presidential election results, where Joe Biden holds a tiny and still-shrinking lead over President Trump. As of now, with 99 percent of the expected vote in, Biden is ahead with 49.4 percent of the vote, to Trump's 49.1 percent.

However, in 2017, before she was elected the following year, Hobbs sent tweets from her personal campaign account, accusing President Trump of “being on the side of the freaking Nazis.” This was in reference to the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, even though Trump has consistently condemned white supremacists.

The President is on the side of the freaking Nazis. Don't just say stuff - DO SOMETHING!!! https://t.co/Es9ScskF58 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 12, 2017

A few days later, she tweeted that Trump was “more interested in pandering to his neo-Nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans.”

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

I mean, we already knew this, right? — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

Obviously, this is not necessarily a sign that Hobbs is working to keep the state of Arizona out of President Trump’s column. But one cannot, in good faith, say that it doesn’t reek of bias. If Arizona is called for Biden, many will inevitably think, whether rightly or not, that Hobbs’ personal feelings about Trump had some effect.

As if Trump supporters needed another reason to believe that this election was possibly tainted.