Robert De Niro Shows His Disdain for Conservatives Again

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 5:15 PM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Monday, actor and noted Trump-hater Robert De Niro appeared on MSNBC’s “The Beat” to talk about the 2020 presidential election with host Ari Melber.

He praised Joe Biden, while berating the approximately 70 million people who voted for President Trump, comparing the Trump administration’s relationship to the American people to those trapped in abusive relationships. 

De Niro also paralleled Trump to historical dictators, noting:

“It’s the same playbook as Mussolini, as Hitler, as wannabe dictators. It’s what they’re going to do for the people, make Germany great again, make Italy great again, make America great again. It’s all appealing to the worst prejudices, the worst weaknesses of the public and instead of leading them and guiding them and being someone that they can look up to. And when the public is not right, you have to be [there] to do the right thing and set an example for them. And if you don’t, then we’re going to be where we are today.”

De Niro ended his diatribe by lamenting Trump supporters, saying how saddened he was that people have accepted Trump and voted for him, considering the way he behaves. He added that Trump has no dignity.

Trump, he said, needs to be "held accountable."

However, it is indeed ironic that someone who appeared at the Tony awards and made his introduction by saying “f**k Trump” has the audacity to lecture us on dignity and behavior.

Because it never was about De Niro’s hatred of Trump. It was always about the elite’s disdain for you, the, in their eyes, lowly average American voter. 

Most Popular