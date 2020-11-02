New Order from Democrat Michigan Governor Whitmer Requires Businesses to Conduct Contact Tracing

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced an order requiring many businesses, such as restaurants, barber shops, tattoo parlors, entertainment establishments and recreational facilities to record names, visit times and contact information of all customers to their businesses, in order to assist the state in contact tracing for the coronavirus. Should a business not comply with this order, it could face a fine of up to $200 and a misdemeanor charge that could lead to a prison sentence for up to six months.

According to the Federalist, the order, which starts today, also scales back the maximum allowance at gatherings from 500 people to 50, discourages shouting, and extends the use of masks for daycares, schools and “similar indoor settings.”

Throughout the eight-month long saga of coronavirus, it has become obvious that many governors, including Whitmer, have been using the pandemic as an excuse to keep control over their citizens. Whitmer recently made this obvious when she told NBC’s Chuck Todd that:

“This is a gravely serious moment for all of us and if you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning or watching college football or wish your kids were in school in person, it is time for change in the this country and that’s why we’ve got to elect Joe Biden.”

In other words, this is based on politics and blackmail, as opposed to “following the science.” Getting rid of the Bad Orange Man somehow would magically make the virus disappear, or something.

But what’s even more interesting is that Joe Biden said that he would keep the shutdowns going if necessary. His surrogates have continued to say the same.

Seems to me like Whitmer is lying and plans to continue her tyranny for as long as possible. And, should Biden be elected, his America would become Whitmer’s Michigan.