FBI Says That Alleged Whitmer Kidnap Plotter Also Wanted to Hang Trump

Earlier this month, federal agents arrested six men and thwarted a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Since then, Whitmer has consistently tried to blame President Trump and his rhetoric for the attempted plot, despite the fact that no evidence linking it to Trump exists.

But, according to the FBI, it seems that one of the men behind the plot also wanted to assassinate President Trump.

According to the Detroit News, an unsealed search warrant affidavit gave the agents permission to search the Facebook account of Barry Croft, one of the men arrested and charged in the plot, and found that his account was full of violent images aimed at both Democrats and Republicans, including President Trump.

In May, Croft posted a picture of Trump, and wrote "I say we hang everything currently governing us, they're all guilty!!! Wanna hang this mf'er too..."

The Post Millennial reports that Croft had a hit list, which also included “[former President Barack] Obama, both Clintons, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Liberals, Muslims, as well as Trump, and all anti-Americans.”

Croft also posted in June that “I'm for hanging Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians."

The Post Millennial continues that, according to investigative journalist Ken Bensinger, the FBI has hundreds of hours of audio recordings and 13,000 pages of encrypted texts which detailed the plot.

Citing huge quantities of evidence, prosecutors in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy case seek 40-day extension to seek an indictment. Would have until Dec. 16 to bring charges to grand jury if judge grants motion. pic.twitter.com/UzUN5OjnUW — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) October 26, 2020

Not unlike other conspiracy theories the Left has attempted to pin on President Trump, this claim was unfounded and turned out to be false as well.

One question in particular still remains, however: Will Whitmer apologize for blaming President Trump for something he had zero responsibility for? Or will she, like countless other Trump-hating Leftists, just move on and pretend this never happened?