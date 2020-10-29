UPS Finds Tucker Carlson’s Missing Biden-Related Documents

The UPS has found the missing package that had been sent to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson which had documents relating to the Bidens.

On Wednesday, Carlson announced that these Biden-related documents his show received on Monday from a source were authentic and “damning.” He had then asked a producer to ship them overnight from New York to Los Angeles, where Carlson was preparing to interview Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski, but the documents never arrived. On Tuesday morning, the shipping company told Carlson that the package had been opened and the contents were missing.

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

Carlson continued by describing the steps the shipping company took to trace the package in order to find the contents:

“They traced the envelope from the moment our producers dropped it off in Manhattan on Monday all the way to 3:44 a.m. yesterday morning. That’s when an employee at a sorting facility in another state noticed that our package was open and empty; apparently, it had been opened. So the company’s security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent, they searched the plane and the trucks that carried it. They went through the office in New York, where our producer dropped that package off. They combed the entire cavernous sorting facility. They used pictures of what we had sent so that searchers would know what to look for, they went far and beyond, but they found nothing.”

A UPS spokesman told the Daily Beast that “[A]fter an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return. UPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right."

It will be curious to see if Tucker shares them on his show tonight, and what these mysterious documents contain.