Secret Service Agent on JD Vance’s Detail Caught Leaking Travel Plans to Leftist Media

VIP
Jemele Hill Is Annoyed Beyond Comprehension Over This Outlet Breaking Ryan Clark's Firing at ESPN
Jemele Hill Is Annoyed Beyond Comprehension Over This Outlet Breaking Ryan Clark's Firing...
‘You’ve Got Mail’: NYC Mayor Taunts Wealthy Homeowners as He Robs Them Blind With New Tax
‘You’ve Got Mail’: NYC Mayor Taunts Wealthy Homeowners as He Robs Them Blind...
Cory Mills Lashes Out at Claims That the DOJ Is Investigating Him
Cory Mills Lashes Out at Claims That the DOJ Is Investigating Him
Gavin Newsom Just Announced He's Going to Waste More Taxpayer Money on Fighting Homelessness
Gavin Newsom Just Announced He's Going to Waste More Taxpayer Money on Fighting...
James Talarico Jumps on the 'Prison Is Violence' Bandwagon, and That'll Go Over Well in Texas
James Talarico Jumps on the 'Prison Is Violence' Bandwagon, and That'll Go Over...
Mamdani's Wife Raised $2000 for Palestine Charity, but Where Did That Money Go?
Mamdani's Wife Raised $2000 for Palestine Charity, but Where Did That Money Go?
Madison Police Tried to Hold a Press Conference About Officer-Involved Shooting, Then This Happened
Madison Police Tried to Hold a Press Conference About Officer-Involved Shooting, Then This...
VIP
Why Isn't the Left Outraged About Nancy Armour?
Why Isn't the Left Outraged About Nancy Armour?
Ro Khanna Was Just Humiliated Over His Praise of Obama's Iran Record
Ro Khanna Was Just Humiliated Over His Praise of Obama's Iran Record
This Kentucky Newspaper Allowed Readers to Submit Threats Against the Trump Administration
This Kentucky Newspaper Allowed Readers to Submit Threats Against the Trump Administration
Did the Smithsonian Really Say This About Benjamin Franklin?
Did the Smithsonian Really Say This About Benjamin Franklin?
As Protests Continue in Madison Following Police Shooting, It Turns Out Suspect Had Long Rap Sheet
As Protests Continue in Madison Following Police Shooting, It Turns Out Suspect Had...
Trump Meeting With Two Major World Leaders on Tuesday
Trump Meeting With Two Major World Leaders on Tuesday
Trump Administration Imposes New Tariffs on 60 Countries. Here's Why.
Trump Administration Imposes New Tariffs on 60 Countries. Here's Why.
Tipsheet

Secret Service Agent on JD Vance’s Detail Caught Leaking Travel Plans to Leftist Media

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 24, 2026 11:00 AM
Secret Service Agent on JD Vance’s Detail Caught Leaking Travel Plans to Leftist Media
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Secret Service is investigating a member of Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail over allegations that he leaked sensitive information to a left-leaning news outlet.

Advertisement

The agency placed the officer on administrative leave on Thursday in Washington amid an internal probe into the suspected leaks of operational details about Vance’s travel plans.

This comes after reports that sensitive information about Vance’s movements appeared in an MS Now news story. CNN reported the agent is under review after investigators identified a person believed to have shared information for a recent news report. 

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, “A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security.” 

He continued, “While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated.”

Recommended

John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN JD VANCE NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

The probe is linked to a report that MS Now published last week, according to The Associated Press. However, the agency has not released the name of the agent.

A White House official decried the leaks of the vice president’s movements as “treasonous,” and said Vance and his family are concerned about the information the individual might have leaked about their travel plans.

The investigation centers on a July 15 report from MS Now that detailed frustrations among agents on Vance’s security detail. According to the news outlet, agents expressed irritation over hastily arranged personal and family travel requests that required canceling days off, disrupted schedules, and used costly government resources.

The report referred to a planned trip in which Vance and his young son would fly aboard a Marine Corps helicopter, known as Marine Two, to a golf lesson at Joint Base Andrews. That outing was later canceled due to severe thunderstorms and switched to a ground trip. 

Advertisement

MS Now quoted sources who described the constant shifting of schedules as burdensome

An administration official, explaining the travel arrangements, said, “Events at the White House can often arise unexpectedly. Those events must override previously planned travel.” 

The official further explained, “The vice president is a father who dedicates as much time as possible to his young and growing family,” and noted that plans for travel to the base’s golf course were made “because the base was secure, and offered the added benefit of not impacting (which could have included closing or partially closing) a public golf course,” according to the New York Post.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It Matt Vespa
Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Madison Police Tried to Hold a Press Conference About Officer-Involved Shooting, Then This Happened Amy Curtis
The Left-Wing Unicorn Hunt for the White Male Working-Class Voter Victor Davis Hanson
Ro Khanna Was Just Humiliated Over His Praise of Obama's Iran Record Amy Curtis
Did the Smithsonian Really Say This About Benjamin Franklin? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It Matt Vespa
Advertisement