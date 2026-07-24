Secret Service Agent on JD Vance’s Detail Caught Leaking Travel Plans to Leftist Media

The Secret Service is investigating a member of Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail over allegations that he leaked sensitive information to a left-leaning news outlet.

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The agency placed the officer on administrative leave on Thursday in Washington amid an internal probe into the suspected leaks of operational details about Vance’s travel plans.

This comes after reports that sensitive information about Vance’s movements appeared in an MS Now news story. CNN reported the agent is under review after investigators identified a person believed to have shared information for a recent news report.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, “A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security.”

He continued, “While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated.”

🚨 JUST IN: The US Secret Service just caught a LEAKER in Vice President JD Vance's security detail — who may now face a CRIMINAL investigation



GOOD!



The agent suspected of leaking is now placed on leave and an internal investigation will ensue, per NYP



The leaker apparently… pic.twitter.com/Y2tsu5haQP — Ed Bradley 🇺🇸 (@Ed_Bradley) July 23, 2026

The probe is linked to a report that MS Now published last week, according to The Associated Press. However, the agency has not released the name of the agent.

A White House official decried the leaks of the vice president’s movements as “treasonous,” and said Vance and his family are concerned about the information the individual might have leaked about their travel plans.

The investigation centers on a July 15 report from MS Now that detailed frustrations among agents on Vance’s security detail. According to the news outlet, agents expressed irritation over hastily arranged personal and family travel requests that required canceling days off, disrupted schedules, and used costly government resources.

🚨 JUST IN: The US Secret Service just caught a LEAKER in Vice President JD Vance's security detail — who may now face a CRIMINAL investigation



GOOD!



The agent suspected of leaking is now placed on leave and an internal investigation will ensue, per NYP

pic.twitter.com/VVJTlw5MIz — 🇺🇸TRUMP MAGA GIRL 🇺🇸 (@Qthe_17thletter) July 23, 2026

The report referred to a planned trip in which Vance and his young son would fly aboard a Marine Corps helicopter, known as Marine Two, to a golf lesson at Joint Base Andrews. That outing was later canceled due to severe thunderstorms and switched to a ground trip.

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MS Now quoted sources who described the constant shifting of schedules as burdensome

An administration official, explaining the travel arrangements, said, “Events at the White House can often arise unexpectedly. Those events must override previously planned travel.”

The official further explained, “The vice president is a father who dedicates as much time as possible to his young and growing family,” and noted that plans for travel to the base’s golf course were made “because the base was secure, and offered the added benefit of not impacting (which could have included closing or partially closing) a public golf course,” according to the New York Post.