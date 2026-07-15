Watch This Democrat Candidate Channel Drunken Cheerleader Energy in Cringeworthy Campaign Speech

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) is currently getting pilloried on social media after video footage showed her having an awkward moment during a campaign stop.

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Stevens is running to replace outgoing Sen. Gary Peters and is working to defeat her opponent, Democratic socialist Abdul El-Sayed.

She was speaking to a small group of supporters and explained why she believed she was the strongest candidate to contend for the Senate seat. And she used this moment to try to energize voters, but ended up coming off like a middle-aged former cheerleader after consuming too much boxed wine.

“I am gonna be working on our behalf,” she said. “I am gonna be telling the stories on our behalf. And you better believe I'm gonna be doing it with a little bit of joy, a little bit of enthusiasm, a little bit of energy, and a little bit of sick it to 'em, because that's the Michigan way.”

In the Senate primary, Michigan Democrats have a choice between a candidate who wants to abolish prisons and campaigns with Hasan Piker and whatever Haley Stevens is doing. pic.twitter.com/UqZeXy2BoA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2026

X users railed against the video and Stevens’ delivery:

Democrats want a world where fat, ugly and retarded women bitch at you forever. https://t.co/jcCLUR3z9h — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 14, 2026

Matt Foley if he was trans https://t.co/OeBwtIa3Hl — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 13, 2026

If you ever wonder how a candidate as bad as Abdul El-Sayed can be winning a primary for one of the most important states to Democrats…



Consider that this is his opponent. https://t.co/fG15Ojr44B — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 14, 2026

When Peters announced his retirement, it created an opportunity for several Democrats to contend for the Senate seat. Stevens, who has served four terms, quickly jumped into the race and focused on jobs, manufacturing, and other issues her constituents care about.

El-Sayed, a doctor who once served as Detroit’s public health director, represents a far-leftist vision with the government playing a larger role in people’s lives. He has called for Medicare for All and the expansion of other government programs.

A poll released on Tuesday showed Stevens leading El-Sayed 48 percent to 41 percent among likely Democratic primary voters.

Many are watching this race because of the potential ramifications on the Democratic Party. Democratic socialist candidates have been racking up primary wins across the country in places like Colorado, New York, and others. This is another race that could be in play for the far left wing of the party.

If El-Sayed manages to turn things around, it could be another sign that Democratic voters are favoring far leftist candidates over establishment moderates.

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