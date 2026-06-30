Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary, Barack Obama Smears the Founding Fathers

We're five days away from America's 250th birthday, and the Left are not happy that Democrats are not in charge of the festivities. It would be a national grievance tour, blaming America for all the world's ills and focusing on things like slavery and racism instead of the great things America has done for the world.

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Despite not being at the helm, the Democrats are still trying to undermine the celebration by bringing up slavery and America's past. Former President Barack Obama did that recently, attacking the Founding Fathers for owning slaves.

Days before America celebrates its 250th birthday, former President Barack Obama is drawing renewed attention to the Founding Fathers' ties to slavery.



Obama said leaders like George Washington helped build the nation while also owning slaves, calling that contradiction a "deep… pic.twitter.com/EHC4fMCmud — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 29, 2026

Here's more:

Former President Barack Obama took aim at the Founding Fathers ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, saying they held a "deep flaw" for their ties to slavery despite being "geniuses." "I think sometimes we get confused in thinking that these two stories are separate. They're intertwined, right? Which is why it's possible for me to be a great admirer of George Washington, and also acknowledge he was a slaveholder," said Obama in an interview Sunday with MSNOW. The 44th president's appearance comes as most Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday on Saturday with patriotic events across the country, while Obama is using the milestone to deliver a more cautionary message about the state of American democracy.

Of course, Obama is focusing on 'American democracy' — we're a republic, so democracy is moot. It's funny how Obama doesn't acknowledge that President Trump also won the popular vote in 2024, though.

For the record, the Founding Fathers did more, generally against their own self interest, to pave the path for the eventual end of slavery than any other political group in American history…



Without the revolution itself, that path may never have been paved.

🇺🇸 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) June 30, 2026

History is complicated, but Leftists don't get that.

So glad that he’s calling attention to this underdiscussed topic. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 30, 2026

It's been sorely underdiscussed. Not.

Like this is the only country that had slaves. How about the Africans that sold their fellow men into slavery? Do they bear no responsibility? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 30, 2026

They never mention the African slave traders, of course.

When is Barack Obama going to acknowledge Africa’s ties to the slave trade stretching back thousands of years? When is he going to “draw renewed attention” to the fact that slavery remained legal in parts of Africa until the mid 20th century? https://t.co/8s6YCGYwok — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 29, 2026

Never, ever.

"the nation's founding ideals and its history of slavery cannot be separated" tells us morning other than politicians have always said one thing and done another. We can try and live up to the Declaration of Independence without mentioning the author & slavery every single time. — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) June 30, 2026

Mentioning slavery is how they undermine the Declaration of Independence and, more importantly, the Constitution.

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Slavery was horrible. It should’ve never happened, period. But let’s get some facts straight here. Africans sold other black people into slavery. Less than 2% of white people owned slaves, and they were rich. Black people owned black slaves, and some fought to keep them. White… https://t.co/8UXgmERISG — Love Beyond Color (@LoveBeyondCo1or) June 29, 2026

Tens of thousands of White men fought to end slavery.

Why are they this way. 🙄 https://t.co/rxztDsUnMJ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 30, 2026

They hate America, that's why.

America is the greatest nation on the planet, and the hatred we get from Democrats and globalists proves that America is exceptional. For 250 years, the country has been a beacon of hope, freedom, and prosperity for the rest of the world. And the reason we're exceptional is that we had some of the most brilliant, forward-thinking men found this nation back in 1776. Give thanks for the Founding Fathers.

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