Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary, Barack Obama Smears the Founding Fathers

The Supreme Court Just Issued a New Ruling on Campaign Finance
The Supreme Court Just Issued a New Ruling on Campaign Finance
VIP
Joe Manchin Had the Perfect Reaction to This Survey About the Dems
Joe Manchin Had the Perfect Reaction to This Survey About the Dems
Massachusetts Beach Town Essentially Banned American Flags for the Dumbest Reason
Massachusetts Beach Town Essentially Banned American Flags for the Dumbest Reason
Colorado Dems Brace for a Socialist Earthquake Tonight, With All Eyes on This Race
Colorado Dems Brace for a Socialist Earthquake Tonight, With All Eyes on This...
VIP
Chuck Schumer's Numbers Might Explain Why Democratic Socialists are Winning Primaries
Chuck Schumer's Numbers Might Explain Why Democratic Socialists are Winning Primaries
Meet SCOTUS Lawyer Republicans Say Chose Marc Elias Over Trump
Meet SCOTUS Lawyer Republicans Say Chose Marc Elias Over Trump
Amazon Claims Delisting of a Conservative Book Was an 'Error' and No One's Buying That Excuse
Amazon Claims Delisting of a Conservative Book Was an 'Error' and No One's...
The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports
The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports
Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by a Timestamp Instead
Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by...
Israel Banned Palestinian Workers, and America's Leftist Media Is Hardest Hit
Israel Banned Palestinian Workers, and America's Leftist Media Is Hardest Hit
AOC Launches Another Insane Attack on Elon Musk's Wealth
AOC Launches Another Insane Attack on Elon Musk's Wealth
The DSA Admits Full-Blown Communism Is Its Endgame
The DSA Admits Full-Blown Communism Is Its Endgame
Bernie Sanders Bangs the Climate Change Drum Over Normal Summer Weather
Bernie Sanders Bangs the Climate Change Drum Over Normal Summer Weather
President Trump Is Demanding Lower Gas Prices
President Trump Is Demanding Lower Gas Prices
Tipsheet

Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary, Barack Obama Smears the Founding Fathers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 10:00 AM
Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary, Barack Obama Smears the Founding Fathers
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We're five days away from America's 250th birthday, and the Left are not happy that Democrats are not in charge of the festivities. It would be a national grievance tour, blaming America for all the world's ills and focusing on things like slavery and racism instead of the great things America has done for the world.

Advertisement

Despite not being at the helm, the Democrats are still trying to undermine the celebration by bringing up slavery and America's past. Former President Barack Obama did that recently, attacking the Founding Fathers for owning slaves.

Here's more:

Former President Barack Obama took aim at the Founding Fathers ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, saying they held a "deep flaw" for their ties to slavery despite being "geniuses." 

"I think sometimes we get confused in thinking that these two stories are separate. They're intertwined, right? Which is why it's possible for me to be a great admirer of George Washington, and also acknowledge he was a slaveholder," said Obama in an interview Sunday with MSNOW.

The 44th president's appearance comes as most Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday on Saturday with patriotic events across the country, while Obama is using the milestone to deliver a more cautionary message about the state of American democracy.

Of course, Obama is focusing on 'American democracy' — we're a republic, so democracy is moot. It's funny how Obama doesn't acknowledge that President Trump also won the popular vote in 2024, though.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY HISTORY AMERICA 250

History is complicated, but Leftists don't get that.

It's been sorely underdiscussed. Not.

They never mention the African slave traders, of course.

Never, ever.

Mentioning slavery is how they undermine the Declaration of Independence and, more importantly, the Constitution.

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of White men fought to end slavery.

They hate America, that's why.

America is the greatest nation on the planet, and the hatred we get from Democrats and globalists proves that America is exceptional. For 250 years, the country has been a beacon of hope, freedom, and prosperity for the rest of the world. And the reason we're exceptional is that we had some of the most brilliant, forward-thinking men found this nation back in 1776. Give thanks for the Founding Fathers.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports Amy Curtis
Israel Banned Palestinian Workers, and America's Leftist Media Is Hardest Hit Amy Curtis
If This Survey Is True, the Dem Brand Is in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa
Has the ‘Revolution’ Already Passed AOC By? Derek Hunter
Massachusetts Beach Town Essentially Banned American Flags for the Dumbest Reason Matt Vespa
Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by a Timestamp Instead Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports Amy Curtis
Advertisement